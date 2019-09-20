We hear the term “elitist” bandied about by conservatives to describe progressives. The idea is to cast those advocating for things like access to quality health care, sensible gun safety laws, improved public education, infrastructure spending, environmental protections and affordable prescription drugs as high-handed know-it-alls with pie in the sky ideas.
What’s interesting, however, is that the elitist tag really belongs to Republican politicians and the big money special interests that support them.
There’s nobody more elitist than President Trump. He’s the poster boy for the privileged billionaire class. Trump has never punched a clock, lived paycheck to paycheck, had to take out a student loan to send his children to college or make a monthly car payment.
Trump pretends to be a man of the people as though he understands the struggles working families and retirees face, but his actions don’t match his words. Other than passing a giant tax cut for people like himself and big corporations, he has done next to nothing legislatively. Rather, he has abused his power by handing down ill-conceived executive edicts, many of which have been stopped by federal courts.
Calling progressives elitist is a neat bit of conservative jiu jitsu. It pits mainly well-informed, tolerant, open minded liberals and moderates against those who resent such people. What’s ironic is the policies progressives want to implement would benefit the very folks who attend Trump rallies. Who doesn’t want better and more affordable health care or the opportunity to retire without financial worries? Yet it’s conservatives who fight these proposals, so who are the real elitists?
“America first” is the overarching canard in the Republican campaign to mask its real intentions. Those “others” — European allies, refugees, immigrants, the Chinese, minorities — they’re the ones to blame for all your woes. And anyone who believes thoughtful diplomacy or humanitarian policies are better solutions, they’re elitist.
Republicans get a lot of help pushing their elitist trope. The National Rifle Association endlessly blasts gun safety advocates as elitists. The millionaires who flood the conservative airwaves with the elitist attacks do so on behalf of the billionaires who own their media outlets.
It’s small wonder the label has stuck since many consumers of this propaganda don’t trouble themselves to look at any opposing views, much less consider them. They believe it when the NRA says Democrats will take away their guns (they can’t) or when Rush Limbaugh, broadcasting from his gated Palm Beach mansion, claims liberals want to collect more taxes from working families (they don’t).
The real elitists keep their distance from the hoi polloi — as in you. After a 2016 presidential debate that included questions from a middle class audience, Trump and his family kept their distance while Hillary Clinton mingled with the plain folks. That’s because the president has nothing in common with anyone who can’t pay $200,000 to join Mar-a-Lago.
Hollywood celebrities are a frequent targets of conservatives. Actor George Clooney, for example, said he doesn’t know when being liberal became a bad thing, noting that they’ve been on the right side of history many times. Here’s someone who would take a big financial hit were taxes to be raised on the 1%. He nevertheless supports the progressive call for the wealthy and corporations to pay their fair share. But he’s an elitist as far as the right is concerned.
The House of Representatives under Speaker Nancy Pelosi has passed numerous bills that would improve the lives of many working families. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has steadfastly refused to even debate them. Yet Pelosi is an elitist.
Gov. Brian Kemp oversaw his own gubernatorial election as secretary of state and narrowly beat Stacey Abrams even though there is ample evidence that minority votes were either suppressed or undercounted. Abrams is now a voting rights advocate — and an elitist.
“Liberals in the United States have been losing political debates to conservatives for a quarter century,” wrote Dr. Philip Agre in his 2004 must-read treatise “What is Conservatism and What is Wrong With It” (available online). “In order to start winning again, liberals must answer two simple questions:
Q: What is conservatism?
A: Conservatism is the domination of society by an aristocracy.
Q: What is wrong with conservatism?
A: Conservatism is incompatible with democracy, prosperity, and civilization in general. It is a destructive system of inequality and prejudice that is founded on deception and has no place in the modern world.”
Agre goes on to flip the right’s elitist script: “(T)he most central feature of conservatism is deference: a psychologically internalized attitude on the part of the common people that the aristocracy are better people than they are.” He further explains that this deference is age-old and a central theme of conservatism today.
Consider how so many middle class voters laud wealthy and corporations as so-called “job creators.” Look at how his supporters worship Trump a demigod. Aren’t these examples of the deference Agre describes?