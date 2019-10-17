Let’s go back about five years and recall the ISIS savagery that shocked the world. Along with video of beheadings and mass executions, one disturbing picture I saw has never left me: two grieving Syrian Christian men holding the decapitated body of a little girl no more than 2 years old.
That is ISIS.
Under President Obama, we committed forces to deal with these animals, enlisting the local Kurdish population in Syria and Iraq as our allies and brothers and sisters — Kurdish women took up arms — in combat.
With the help of our own special forces, the Kurds acquitted themselves heroically in the fight, losing 11,000 of their own in beating back ISIS. By all accounts, American and coalition military leaders have nothing but great respect for Kurdish commanders and fighters.
ISIS shrank dramatically as a result of this allied effort. Contrary to President Trump’s claim that ISIS is defeated, there are pockets still fighting and others committing acts of terrorism, but most are held captive or, better yet, dead. The reign of terror ISIS waged against Christians, Yazidis, Kurds and other religious and ethnic minorities is mostly over. For now.
On an apparent whim and without consulting U.S. military or foreign relations professionals or giving any thought to the fallout, Trump decided to abandon the Kurds after a call with Turkish President Recep Erdogan during which he agreed to pull back 1,000 Americans working with the Kurds in Syria so Turkey could invade.
Kurds living in Turkey have sought independence for years. The Kurdish PKK have resorted to fighting the Turkish government. But using a broad brush, Erdogan labeled our Kurdish allies in Syria as terrorists and decided they deserve to be wiped out.
“I am ashamed for the first time in my career,” an unidentified U.S. soldier working with the Kurds in Syria told Fox News. “There was no threat to the Turks — none — from this side of the border.”
Turkey is a NATO member, so this horrific, unprovoked assault is completely at odds with the alliance’s mission to maintain peace through united strength. Before you dismiss NATO, remember, the only time it invoked Article Five was after 9/11 — an attack on one is an attack on all. The alliance joined us in the fight against al Qaida and NATO troops remain in Afghanistan to this day.
“This operation puts our (Syrian) partners in harm's way. It risks the security of ISIS prison camps and will further destabilize the region,” said Defense Secretary, Dr. Mark Esper, and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs.
Why Trump gave the green light to the dictatorial Erdogan is beyond inexplicable. Was it because he has Trump Towers in Istanbul? Or was it just another rash decision to appease a tyrant the same way he has utterly caved in to the wishes of Russian President Vladimir Putin?
Either way, it has nothing to do with advancing U.S. national security and everything to do with aiding and abetting Putin and his puppet, the blood-soaked Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. With the U.S. gone, the Kurds allied themselves with the Assad regime backed by Russian forces, which have filled the vacuum left behind by the American troops.
Even Republicans saw this unforgivable betrayal of our battle tested partner as a permanent stain on America’s honor. What ally would ever trust us again?
Trump toady Sen. Lindsay Graham said the Kurds were “shamelessly abandoned by the Trump Administration. … I know that every military person has told him don’t do this.”
“I don’t know what the strategy is,” our own Sen. Johnny Isakson told Around Town. Let me help, Senator: there is no strategy, at least not one that helps the United States.
Trump-loving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Israel strongly condemns the Turkish invasion of the Kurdish areas in Syria and warns against the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey and its proxies. Israel is prepared to extend humanitarian assistance to the gallant Kurdish people.”
The president laughably proclaimed his “great and unmatched wisdom” was behind his cold-blooded decision to stab the Kurds in the back. Now that the predictable damage is being done and Turkish atrocities reported, Trump wants Erdogan to declare a ceasefire, belatedly imposing tariffs and sanctions on Turkey.
Trump might have reasonably told Erdogan during that fateful call: No, if we leave and let you go after the Kurds, very soon ISIS might be in Turkey butchering your people. But Trump says he wants America to get out of “endless wars” regardless of the consequences, intended or unintended.
“You can pull your troops out … but ‘the enemy gets the vote,’ we say in the military,” warned former Defense Secretary James Mattis. “And, in this case, if we don’t keep the pressure on, then ISIS will resurge. It’s absolutely a given that they will come back.”