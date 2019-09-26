Donald Trump can’t help it; lawlessness is in his DNA. Deceit comes as easily as breathing to the president. Worse, his media apologists, supporters and political allies don’t care, which is even more disturbing for those who believe the Constitution is sacrosanct.
After Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, they naively thought Trump would respect their separate but equal branch of government, that he’d comply with their lawful requests for documents and testimony so they could conduct constitutionally mandated oversight of the Executive Branch.
Instead, Trump does what he’s always done: He ignores the law and tells Democrats to take him to court if they want it enforced.
The president has never acted in good faith, which is something the Constitution depends on if this democratic republic is to function. The Founders assumed America’s elected officials, and most especially the president, sworn to uphold and defend the Constitution, would always put the country’s best interests ahead of their own.
How wrong they were.
When Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski appeared before the House Judiciary Committee last week, we saw exactly how the president regards the role of Congress. Dripping contempt and claiming executive privilege he doesn’t have, while performing for an audience of one, Lewandowski essentially told Democrats to stick it where the sun doesn’t shine.
In contrast, when she appeared for hours before the ill-begotten House Select Committee on Benghazi controlled by Republicans in 2016, Hillary Clinton patiently answered every question concerning the attack that left four Americans dead. Clinton accepted the committee’s authority and complied with it; she respected the rule of law — and she had nothing to hide.
Trump and his henchmen have acted in bad faith from day one, sadly with the support of most all Republicans in the House and Senate. At least 10 instances of obstructing justice, according to the Mueller Report? Some 100 contacts with Russians ahead of and after the 2016 election? So what?
Thus emboldened, Trump called Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and repeatedly sought his help in investigating political rival Joe Biden, according to a transcript of the conversation released Wednesday by the White House. Trump apparently forgot it’s a felony to solicit or accept anything of value from a foreign government in connection with a U.S. election.
“To use America’s global credibility as a casino token, to be cashed in for personal political gain, is an intolerable abuse of power and totally anathema to the rule of law,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
By refusing to respect the law, and even suggesting he is above it, this president is doing profound damage to the fabric that holds our country together. With every refusal to cooperate, with every belligerent attack on our democratic institutions and the media, Trump pushes us a little closer to totalitarianism, exactly what the Founders feared most.
As usual, the president’s propagandists are cheering him on. Like Trump, they try to discredit those seeking the truth and downplay the significance of his unlawful actions.
When news broke that a senior intelligence official filed a “urgent concern” and “credible” whistleblower complaint concerning the president’s conduct, without evidence Fox News’ Sean Hannity declared the unidentified official had a political agenda. His colleague Geraldo Rivera said, “This is a punk who’s snitching out the president’s phone calls to a foreign leader.” Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt opined, “And the president is known for this. ‘The Art of the Deal.’”
No, it’s the art of subverting the Constitution.
By law, the whistleblower’s complaint must be turned over to the House of Representatives, which the administration is so far refusing to do. The transcript the president provided is insufficient, especially given Trump’s chronic mendacity.
“The standoff raises fresh questions about the extent to which appointees are protecting the Republican president from oversight and, specifically, whether his new acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, is working with the Justice Department to shield the president from the reach of Congress,” reported NPR.
That would certainly be in keeping with William Barr’s behavior since he was confirmed as Trump’s personal attorney — I mean attorney general. For example, he has steadfastly refused to give the House Judiciary Committee the unredacted Mueller Report and its underlying evidence in an obvious effort to protect Trump and his inner circle.
I wrote recently voters should impeach Trump at the polls in 2020. I no longer believe that. As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday when she announced a formal impeachment inquiry, “The actions of the Trump presidency have revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of our elections. … The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law.”