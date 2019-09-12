“It is true that movements of conscience have piled demands onto people faster than the culture can absorb them. That is an unfortunate side-effect of social progress.”
— Dr. Philip Agre, former UCLA professor
It’s hard to fix a problem if you refuse to believe one exists. This is at the core of the complaint a local grass roots group has leveled at the Cobb County School District.
Julia Speer of Kennesaw taught in Cobb public schools for 20 years. Now retired, she posted an impassioned video on the Cobb County Schools Unofficial Community Facebook page (recommended for parents) in which she charged school board members with ignoring what she calls racism and implicit racism in our public schools.
A video posted on YouTube appears to support Speer’s claim. During public comments at recent CCSD board meetings, counselors, parents and others complained of racism and racial insensitivity directed at minority students (the video is under Stronger Together CCSD public comments).
One parent said her child was told during a Civil War re-enactment he was “property,” as in a slave. Another said he’d brought a racial incident to the attention of the school principal and was “blown off.” A Cobb teacher told black students he’d “hang” them, according to a third parent. A teacher allegedly told Hispanic students he’d throw them over “Trump’s wall.”
Let’s agree we live in a diverse community, something our school population reflects. We can probably also agree the history of race relations in this part of the country has been, to put it mildly, difficult. To believe racism is a thing of the past is at best naïve and, at worst, flagrantly dishonest, especially in the age of President Donald Trump, whose divisive rhetoric has given license to race bait.
Jillian Ford, an education professor at Kennesaw State University who co-founded Stronger Together, said, “this is my third year attending school board meetings monthly, wherein folks present overwhelming evidence about racism in schools. So when a school board member says they don’t have evidence, they are lying. … This is unacceptable.”
One speaker at a board meeting volunteered to help recruit a chief diversity officer for the district, a professional who can address the concerns of the many minority taxpayers who help fund Cobb schools. Speer said board member Randy Scamihorn thought that was unnecessary because the district is already responsive.
Here’s what the board can do: gather the evidence. Isn’t that its job? Accept the testimony of parents and county education professionals, then direct John Floresta, the district’s chief accountability officer, to investigate the allegations. No doubt the parents and educators speaking out at board meetings will name names, places and times.
Such an investigation would provide a benchmark for board members to assess the problem. If it’s isolated, they’ll know, but if it’s systemic, they can correct it.
That’s also the board’s job.
“What I see are men and a school board so attached to appearances and how you are perceived that you are completely unwilling to consider where you are wrong, what you might be missing, where your blind spots are, and what you might learn,” Speer added. “It is, after all, the field of education.”
This board seems to be as uninterested in charges of racism and racial insensitivity as it is about the well-documented bullying problem in Cobb schools, which I wrote about in January. Back then, Chairman David Chastain deflected my inquiry about the astonishing disparity between Cobb school bullying data and that of other large metro Atlanta districts.
Could Speer be right? Is this board more concerned about presenting a patina of competence rather than tackling tough challenges that might reflect in some negative way on its administration of Cobb County schools? I sincerely hope not, because if that’s the board’s motivation, our children and grandchildren are in trouble.
For those who think these complaints are just more examples of political correctness, I would point out Dr. Agre’s sage words about social progress. Where once the grievances of minority communities could be casually brushed aside in Georgia, times have changed and elected officials on the district school board need to change with them.
Thus, it would be wise for board members to heed Speer’s advice:
“(B)oard members have an incredible opportunity here to step up and model growth. To show the young men and boys and everyone that growth requires an openness that admits that I don’t know everything. Growth, by its very nature, requires a willingness to question what am I not seeing? What can I learn? That example would be profound.”