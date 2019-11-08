Speaking recently before the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club at that busy beehive of conservative political activity, the Roswell Street Baptist Church, NRA president and east Cobb resident Carolyn Meadows also paid tribute to first responders, including police officers.
“Part of that honor included a solemn ceremony dedicated to Cobb police and firefighters killed in the line of duty. A table was set in their honor and their photos were displayed on screens as bagpiper Tommy Burns played ‘Amazing Grace,’” reported the MDJ’s Ross Williams.
“While some on the other side take a knee when we honor our country, we proudly stand for our flag, but we do get on our knees though to pray for those among us who put their lives on the line every day for our safety and freedom,” Meadows told the gathering.
America’s police chiefs don’t want prayers or bagpipes.
Police chiefs want to protect their officers and the public they serve from the gun violence epidemic. There have been more than 280 mass shootings in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. To date, of the 102 police officers who’ve died in the line of duty this year, 37 were shot to death. No other developed country has anything close to these numbers because they have strict gun safety laws.
After the horrific mass shootings last summer in El Paso and Dayton in which assault rifles were used to slaughter dozens of innocent people, the Major Cities Chiefs Association asked Congress to pass H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act.
“The lives of the people we serve and the brave men and women we lead are being cut short by our nation’s failure to act,” said the organization, which represents police leadership in 69 large urban areas.
Democrats have acted. Earlier this year, the House passed H.R. 8, which has widespread public support, along with other gun safety measures. President Trump said he would consider them. That was before the NRA’S Wayne LaPierre came calling. Now Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blocking all gun safety legislation.
“(F)riends, we are at a crossroads,” proclaimed Meadows. “And either we will prevail with Donald Trump and we will save our country, or, if the Democrats triumph, America as we’ve known it will vanish.”
America as we’ve known it is already vanishing under Trump’s wanton corruption, his utter disdain for our democratic institutions, and his reckless disregard for the rule of law.
“Meadows said in addition to the NRA’s lobbying arm, it is one of the largest law enforcement member organizations in the country,” Williams reported. “Among the services it offers is line of duty death benefits to members. She said the group has paid $3.2 million in such benefits to families of fallen officers since the year 2000.”
Meadows and LaPierre ignore the pleas of America’s police chiefs but dole out cash to the grieving families of officers gunned down in the line of duty with weapons manufactured by companies the NRA represents.
Their hypocrisy is breathtaking.
“We will work to defeat those who want to disarm us and look down on us,” declared Meadows. “The far left is doing everything they can, including using the awesome powers of government to tear down the NRA. And why are they doing this? Because we stand in the way of their end goal to repeal the Second Amendment.”
Meadows touched all the NRA’s propaganda bases as she aims to confuse, anger and frighten law-abiding gun owners. First, there are more than 300 million guns in private hands but Meadows doesn’t say how all of them could ever be confiscated. Second, it would require 75% of the states to repeal the Second Amendment, which is equally absurd.
What can be done is what the House is doing, passing legislation that would lower the body count, which is why the nation’s police chiefs are begging the Senate and President Trump to act.
“(O)ne of the reasons we all fight to preserve our way of life is to preserve the dignity and authority of the thin blue line, sheriffs, policemen at the local county and state level,” said Meadows.
The way the NRA can preserve the thin blue line is to pay attention to our police chiefs and stop irresponsibly putting gun manufacturer profits ahead of public safety.
In an August letter to Trump, McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Houston police chief and MCCA President Art Acevedo implored them to pass gun safety legislation, writing, “The nearly 800,000 men and women in law enforcement in the United States don a badge each day placed over their heart representing their dedication and commitment to run toward danger. … They are doing their part every day, every shift, and on every call for help. Will you do your part?”
Chief, please direct that question to Carolyn Meadows. She claims to be on your side.