In the late 1960s, people took to the streets to protest the Vietnam War. Many young men burned their draft cards, saying they didn’t want to fight an unjust war. They turned out to be right, too. When the Pentagon Papers were published in 1971, we learned politicians had been lying to the American public for decades about Vietnam.
There were counter-protesters, many of them veterans of World War II and Korea, who, along with conservative commentators, told the anti-war dissidents to love America or leave it. Indeed, some young men left, fleeing to Canada or Europe to avoid the draft. But others stood their ground and, eventually, Vietnam became so unpopular we abandoned it.
Thus, love it or leave it is not new. But what does loving America actually mean? Flag-hugging President Trump and his supporters think loving America is like a child’s love of her mother. Mommy can do no wrong.
Trump takes it a dangerous step further, however. He wants us to pledge our allegiance to him personally; that to oppose Trump is to be disloyal to America. It’s a fallacy that flies in the face of the Constitution and it features distinct fascist underpinnings.
Dissent is not disloyalty. Recognizing and calling out America’s faults isn’t treason. In fact, seeing the country’s failings and repairing them is what loving America really means. It’s what the Founding Fathers envisioned and what they expected of future generations. They knew America was an experiment in self-governance, the likes of which had never been attempted. The experiment continues and will continue into the future as we seek a more perfect union.
One of the experiment’s outcomes is who we elect to represent us. For the first couple of centuries, it was almost entirely older white men, as if only they possessed the wisdom to govern. That has changed dramatically over the last 30 years. We see many more women and minorities everywhere in government, from town halls to the halls of Congress. It’s a trend that will continue because white Americans will be the minority in another 30 years.
Racial anxiety appears, at least in part, to animate many Trump supporters and it’s why the president has gone out of his way to vilify four Democratic women of color in the House of Representatives. He told them to love America or leave it, to go back where they came from, another racially loaded trope that’s been around forever.
It is true the four high-profile U.S. representatives have no love of Trump. At least half of all Americans feel the same way. They have voiced their disgust for him in the media and that makes the president crazy. Of the four, Trump has singled out Minnesota Rep. Ilan Omar for special attacks, endangering her life.
She’s black, an immigrant and a Muslim, a race-baiting trifecta for Trump. She’s also been a critic of Israeli policies, so Trump has smeared her as anti-Semitic. But criticizing Israel’s government is not antisemitism. Trump went on to lie, saying Omar used the term “evil Jews.”
This kind of despicable rhetoric is also part of the American experiment, as is Trump’s presidency. It’s a stress test to learn how durable our democratic republic really is.
Are we going to allow our nation to be divided by a man who constantly exploits the lowest common denominator? Do we really believe in e pluribis unum — out of many, one — or will we let Trump destroy that which really makes America great: our diversity and our democratic institutions? Will we allow Trump to go headlong down his lawless road?
What’s so disturbing about Trump’s racism is that it has exposed how some Americans really feel about immigrants and people of color. They believe they can openly express their anger and resentment because the president does it. We see this very clearly at Trump’s rallies and we hear it constantly in the conservative media.
It’s not harmless. This week, lawyers for Cesar Sayoc, who admitted mailing pipe bombs to Trump opponents in 2018, said, “A rational observer may have brushed off Trump’s tweets as hyperbole, but Mr. Sayoc took them to heart.”
FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress on Tuesday his agents have made some 100 arrests in the last nine months of domestic terrorism suspects linked to white supremacy, citing as an example Christopher Hasson, who had a stash of weapons and a plan to murder journalists and politicians.
In experimentation there are always failures and we’ve seen plenty of failures as America has evolved; slavery, child labor, Iraq and many others. Trump represents a particularly grotesque failure of leadership.
There are those who have decided they’ll vote for this unprincipled charlatan. They won’t change their minds, so it’s up to those of us who value dignity, truth and honor to start the experiment over again — to not just love America, but to fix it.