Awhile back, I wrote about the Good News Club in Cobb County, a national program that deceptively claims to be “a high-energy, after-school club for children to come and learn about leadership, character, friendship, responsibility, making right choices and so much more!”
The “club” is actually a program to proselytize schoolchildren. It’s the brainchild of an outfit called the Child Evangelical Fellowship, which is using Good News Clubs to infiltrate taxpayer-funded public schools.
The club is another example of Christian nationalism, an aggressive and intolerant political movement that seeks to dominate public institutions with the goal of making fundamental Christianity a state religion. And I’m not saying that, Christians Against Christian Nationalism is saying it.
Launched last month, the grassroots organization said in a statement, “As Christians, our faith teaches us everyone is created in God’s image and commands us to love one another. As Americans, we value our system of government and the good that can be accomplished in our constitutional democracy. Today, we are concerned about a persistent threat to both our religious communities and our democracy — Christian nationalism.”
In just a few weeks, 10,000 Christians of various denominations in 50 states have signed onto CACN’s statement.
I’ll remind readers that nowhere in the United States Constitution will you find the words God, Jesus Christ or Christian. However, you will see in the First Amendment we are free to practice any religion or no religion.
That’s unambiguous, yet Christian nationalists insist their religion should dominate the public square, that their rights must supersede everyone else’s rights even though the framers erected a hard and fast wall between church and state.
Using “religious liberty” like a bludgeon, Christian nationalists push discrimination against the LGBTQ community, immigrants and Muslims, Bible study in public schools, anti-abortion laws, anti-science and reason views, and posting “In God We Trust” in public places. That’s just the opening salvo from something called Project Blitz, a coalition of conservative Christian groups writing model legislation for state legislatures like Georgia’s. If you think they’ll stop there, you have another think coming.
“Christian nationalism seeks to merge Christian and American identities,” says CACN, “distorting both the Christian faith and America’s constitutional democracy. Christian nationalism demands Christianity be privileged by the State and implies that to be a good American, one must be Christian.”
In her book, “Good News Club: The Christian Right’s Stealth Assault of Children,” Katherine Stewart writes the clubs teach public school kids that the Bible is the literal and infallible word of God, that Jesus Christ is the one and only path to salvation, and that followers of other Christian denominations are eternally damned.
If we’re talking about Sunday school, that’s all fine. But it has no place in our secular public schools, where children are indoctrinated in these teachings no matter if they attend the Catholic church, practice Islam, are being brought up in the Jewish faith or are agnostic or atheist because that’s what their parents choose.
“As Christians, we are bound to Christ, not by citizenship, but by faith,” notes CACN. Among its tenets, the organization says, “patriotism does not require us to minimize our religious convictions,” “government should not prefer one religion over another or religion over nonreligion” and “religious instruction is best left to our houses of worship, other religious institutions and families.”
Predictably, the group has been attacked by the right.
“This is a campaign filled with self-proclaiming Christians whose Christian ideals and beliefs are, in strict biblical teaching, very un-Christian,” huffed Christian conservative columnist Cheryl Chumley in the Washington Examiner. “Suddenly, the ‘Christian nationalism’ they spit on becomes a pin the proud patriot, and particularly, the proud Christian patriot, should wear.”
What CACN espouses, however, is exactly what the Founders envisioned and codified in the constitution. They knew how kings, queens and princes were aided and abetted by religious institutions, a nefarious and corrupt symbiotic relationship that Christian nationalists would gladly replicate if they get the chance.
They’ve had some success, too. For proof, look no further than Christian nationalists’ enthusiastic support for the very un-Christian, would-be king Donald Trump.
“Whether we worship at a church, mosque, synagogue, or temple, America has no second-class faiths. All are equal under the U.S. Constitution,” said CACN. “As Christians, we must speak in one voice condemning Christian nationalism as a distortion of the gospel of Jesus and a threat to American democracy.”
As reported in the MDJ, former Gov. Roy Barnes seemed to echo this when he spoke recently at the Milford Baptist Church in south Cobb.
“We have to make sure that we return to those basic things that were taught to us as Christians, and that is love, redemption, that Christ died for us and that nothing keeps us from him and his forgiveness,” Barnes told congregants. “We must return to that basic faith of everyone being everyone else’s brother.”
Amen.