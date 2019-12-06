This column first appeared in September, 2016.
Despite democratic reforms implemented after the collapse of the Soviet Union 25 years ago, President Vladimir Putin is really no different than Josef Stalin. He just hasn’t murdered as many Russians. Yet.
For 16 years, Putin has run Russia as his personal fiefdom, manipulating elections while parceling out wealth looted from the public coffers to the fawning oligarchs who support him. Putin is hardly original. He’s just following the blueprint every dictator throughout history has used to seize total power and terrify opponents.
To get what he wants, Putin exploits the suspicion of outsiders and intense nationalism inherent to the Russian people. When things get hot for Putin, he always blames the “West” in general and the United States in particular for whatever ails Russia.
Falling oil prices crushing the Putin’s economy? The West is always out to get us, he tells Russians, this time deliberately manipulating the global oil market.
When a Russian missile fired by pro-Moscow factions blew a Malaysian airliner out of the sky, killing 298 people in 2014, Putin blamed the atrocity on neighboring Ukraine. When Putin invaded Crimea, a region of Ukraine, he declared he was “liberating” ethnic Russians.
Syrian dictator Bashir al Assad slaughters his own people by the hundreds of thousands, creating an international refugee crisis. His pal Putin is happy to lend a hand.
The Russian media doesn’t dare cross Putin. While claiming to enjoy 82% favorability, Putin has shut down newspapers and websites critical of his regime and intimidated and jailed his political opponents. At least three Russian journalists investigating Putin have been assassinated.
In short, Putin represents everything America is not.
For one thing, elections matter here. Our presidential inauguration is a glimmering example to the rest of the world of what the peaceful transfer of power looks like in the most democratic nation mankind has ever known. Putin must get very nervous when he watches it.
We hold our elected officials accountable. We can and do vote them out of office and, if they’ve committed a crime, we’ll send them to prison. Nobody is above the rule of law, not even the president. As maddening as it can be, our press is free to criticize our elected leaders without fear of retribution.
We Americans love our democracy, as imperfect as it sometimes seems, and we’ve shed blood ridding the world of vicious dictators.
So why does Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump hold Vladimir Putin in such high esteem?
There are two possible explanations for his bizarre “bromance,” and neither is good.
The first is abject ignorance. Trump simply doesn’t know how evil Putin is. Supporting this theory is the comment Trump made during a recent interview, when he declared Putin “is not going to go into Ukraine” — two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now, this was front-page news for many weeks in 2014, something a would-be president of the United States should know without being briefed.
The second and more disturbing possibility is that Trump likes the cut of Putin’s jib; that it’s perfectly acceptable to dispense with democratic niceties, to plunder your country’s treasury, to attack peaceful nations, to kill innocent men, women and children, and to eliminate your critics by whatever means necessary.
Trump’s man-crush on Putin isn’t new. “Look at Putin, what he’s doing with Russia … he’s doing a great job in rebuilding the image of Russia and also rebuilding Russia period,” proclaimed Trump in 2007.
Trump cheered Putin’s “intelligence” and his “no-nonsense way” in 2011. Two years later, he tweeted, “Will (Putin) become my new best friend?”
Last year, Trump said “I think I’d get along very well with Vladimir Putin.” In April, Trump added, “He’s been very nice to me.” Then, at the commander-in-chief forum last week, Trump again lauded Putin, adding, “If he says great things about me, I’ll say great things about him.”
At long last, Democrats and nearly all Republicans can agree on something.
“It’s beyond one’s imagination to have a candidate for president praising a Russian autocrat like Vladimir Putin,” said Hillary Clinton. “National security experts…are chilled by what they’re hearing from the Republican nominee.”
“Other than destroying every instrument of democracy in his own country, having opposition people killed, dismembering neighbors through military force and being the benefactor of the butcher of Damascus, Putin’s a good guy,” observed staunch conservative Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “This calculation by Trump unnerves me to my core.”
When I wrote this, we didn’t know how pervasive Russian interference in our 2016 election really was. Now we do. But Graham, his Republican colleagues in the Senate and House and their conservative media allies don’t care. Putin will come back in 2020 and they’re holding the door wide open for him, spreading his bogus Ukraine propaganda while abdicating responsibility to protect our elections.
Republican willingness to sell out American democracy unnerves me to my core.