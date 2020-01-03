“It is disgraceful what the Do Nothing Democrats are doing (the Impeachment Scam), but it is also disgraceful what they are NOT doing, namely, the USMCA vote, Prescription Drug Price Reduction, Gun Safety, Infrastructure, and much more!” tweeted President Trump in September.
The president wants his cult to believe the only business Democrats have pursued over the last year is his impeachment. It’s true they approved two richly earned articles of impeachment against Trump. But Trump’s lying. Again. Under House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leadership they also passed nearly 400 bills — 275 of them with bipartisan support — during the 2019 session.
Unfortunately, most all of those measures are languishing on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk. The Leader is proud of his legislation graveyard, too, referring to himself as the “grim reaper.”
It’s said the United States Senate starts out slowly every day and then things wind down from there. But under “Moscow Mitch” and his GOP minions, including our own Sen. David Perdue, the Senate has become a dead-end street where virtually nothing that might benefit average Americans gets passed into law.
Thus, the real do-nothings reside in the Republican-led upper chamber of Congress.
Even popular legislation like lowering prescription drug prices, which the House passed and the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said will save Medicare nearly a half trillion dollars over 10 years, is dead in the water. That’s because big pharma opposes authorizing the Department of Health and Human Services to negotiate drug pricing — and nobody is more beholden to big pharma than Republicans.
Speaking of health care, Democrats also passed the Protecting Americans with Preexisting Conditions Act of 2019, which is the last bill the health insurance industry wants enacted. Naturally, McConnell opposes the measure.
Contrary to Trump’s bogus claim, gun safety legislation, including closing gun show loopholes and strengthening background checks, was passed by the House last February with wide public and bipartisan support. But it was DOA when it reached the Senate. You can thank the National Rifle Association’s lobbying GOP lawmakers, putting profits over public safety.
“It’s not about partisan politics. It’s about saving lives,” noted first term 6th Congressional District Rep. Lucy McBath, whose son was taken from her in an act of senseless gun violence.
The For the People Act, passed by the House, would make Election Day a federal holiday while expanding voter registration and restricting voter roll purges. Isn’t that good for our democracy? Not as far as Republicans are concerned.
How about equal pay for equal work? Nope. The Paycheck Fairness Act gathers dust in the Senate.
Surely we can agree the Senate should reauthorize the 1994 Violence Against Women Act. Don’t hold your breath.
If you accept the scientific consensus as the Pentagon does that climate change poses a threat to U.S. national security, then the Climate Action Now Act should be signed into law, right? Not as long as McConnell is running the Senate show.
The Equality Act would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination because every taxpayer is entitled to the same constitutional rights, regardless of sexual orientation. Taking his cue from the Christian right, Moscow Mitch doesn’t agree.
Then there are the Dreamers, those immigrants brought here illegally as children and who know no other country. So we’ll show some compassion and pass the House Dream and Promise Act. Please.
Okay, the minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour for more than a decade. The Democrat’s Raise the Wage Act would gradually increase it to $15 an hour over six years, helping ensure those full-time workers making the minimum won’t need government subsidies (aka corporate welfare such as food stamps) to make ends meet. That’s common sense to most everyone except McConnell.
We now have the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, basically NAFTA 2.0, which Trump is hot to sign so he can claim an election year legislative victory. He called NAFTA the worst deal ever, I guess forgetting about all the deals he made to buy casinos that went belly up. Anyway, after House Democrats negotiated tougher policies on things like environmental and labor protections, they passed USMCA late in the 2019 session.
But guess who’s standing in its way? McConnell says the Senate won’t pass USMCA for the president’s signature until after Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial is completed. So much for GOP “legislative priorities.”
There is a lot of other House-passed legislation the Senate majority leader is refusing to even consider, but you get the picture. While the president continues to subvert America’s democratic institutions, McConnell buries legislation, stalling progress and hurting families.
The contrast with Democrats couldn’t be starker, and it’s all cold calculation. If he sits on House-passed legislation, McConnell denies Democrats political credit. Put another way, if Democrats are successful passing laws many Americans favor, Republicans lose.
Folks, don’t listen to what they say. Watch what they do, or, in McConnell’s case, what they don’t do.