Impeaching a president is a solemn exercise, one that should never be undertaken lightly or for political reasons. There has to be incontrovertible evidence of presidential wrongdoing before even mentioning the word impeachment.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shut down calls for impeachment from her party until a whistleblower alerted the country to Trump’s July 25 telephone call with the newly elected Ukrainian president.
Now that we know what we know, the presidential wrongdoing meets that stringent test. A Fox News poll this week showed 50% of voters agree. I and most of my fellow Democrats take no joy in the impeachment of this president. But what he did was so obvious, so in-your-face, the House was left with no alternative but to produce two articles on impeachment.
Here’s why: This is no longer about President Trump. It’s about saving our democratic republic and preserving our elections from a Republican party that no longer cares about the integrity of either.
If Trump did nothing wrong, he could have directed his inner circle, those “in the loop,” as his European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland described them, to testify under oath. Why didn’t he?
Where was former National Security Advisor John Bolton or Chief of Staff and acting director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney? How about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo? They were in the loop. If any or all of them had evidence to exonerate Trump, why didn’t they present it under oath?
I watched most all of the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committee hearings over the last month and the evidence was overwhelming. Trump asked a foreign leader and national security ally for a personal “deliverable” and announce the investigation of his most prominent 2020 political rival in exchange for desperately needed military aid and a crucial Oval Office visit.
During the hearings, Republicans furiously denied the facts, in effect telling the public, don’t believe your lying eyes and ears. I lost count of the distortions and falsehoods they repeated. When a reporter asked Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Arizona, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, if she thought it was proper for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate Joe Biden, she said Trump never did.
Lesko and her GOP colleagues are in full flight from reality. Their hysterical barking and badgering, their unhinged distractions and deflections weren’t about determining the truth. Their showboating was strictly tailored for Fox News, other right-wing media outlets and an audience of one in the White House. But they’re preaching to the choir, those 35% to 40% of voters who have fallen for Trump’s con.
Democrats on the Judiciary Committee kept their emotions in check, calmly citing the facts uncovered by the inquiry and explaining why impeachment was the only remedy to save American elections and our democracy writ large.
Reflecting on where we are now, it occurred to me that what we’re witnessing is a desperate Republican Party, now the Cult of Trump, trying to save itself from extinction. If that means enlisting the help of foreign powers, Senate Majority Leader “Moscow Mitch” McConnell and his GOP colleagues are all-in.
McConnell has blocked bills that would secure the 2020 and future elections and declared last week he is coordinating the upcoming Senate impeachment trial with Trump. Think about that. The foreman of the jury that will hear the House’s evidence is colluding with the defendant to rig the outcome of the Senate trial.
All this suggests Republicans reject free and fair elections, the bedrock principle of our hallowed Constitution. Along with voter suppression and purges like the kind we saw in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election — the one Republican Brian Kemp oversaw as secretary of state even as he was running for governor — honest elections and access to the ballot box are an anathema to the GOP.
Put another way, they can’t win if everyone who is eligible votes. And now Republicans tacitly concede they can’t win if Russia or some other foreign country doesn’t interfere in our elections. It worked in 2016, after all, so why not let it happen again in 2020? In fact, it’s already happening.
Russian President Vladimir Putin probably can’t believe his great good fortune. He has the guy he wants in the White House doing his bidding along with House and Senate Trump enablers spreading his propaganda and welcoming his election interference. As Speaker Pelosi recently put it, “All roads lead to Putin.”
I suppose they’ll have a swell New Year celebration in the Kremlin what with Republicans gifting our democracy and national security to Vlad and his henchmen. They’ll be swilling vodka and gobbling caviar as they toast Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell.
In America, the holiday mood will be somber, at least for those of us appalled by the profound damage Republicans are doing to our nation.