Somewhere, in the archives of greeting cards, there is a laugh-out-loud offering, a drawing of animals boarding Noah’s Ark two by two. On the bank of a river nearby, two goofy looking dinosaurs are sketched. They are surveying the scene. One turns to the other and says, “I thought we were leaving tomorrow!”
In a crowd, cheering Greta Thunberg, demonstrators protesting apathy over climate change hold aloft a drawing of the prehistoric duo on the riverbank.”Even the dinosaurs thought they had more time,” it reads.
At 16, Greta Thunberg, Time magazine’s youngest Person of the Year, was interviewed recently on a small boat bound from Virginia to Portugal. The second leg of the trip for Greta, her father and friends, would end in Madrid, site of the United Nations climate summit, two weeks of brain-storming among delegates from around the globe.
Their goal was to discuss worldwide changes necessary to meet the challenge of “net zero carbon dioxide emissions by the year 2050.” The summit ended without a consensus of responsibility shared and delegates flew home. Greta Thunberg, a slip of a girl, took a train (less pollution) to continue her work as the voice of youth, laying bare their fear Planet Earth is slipping away as wildfires rage and waters rise.
A somber warning in this season of peace and good will is shared by those who have not yet experienced a life of chosen profession. They are messengers for an Earth in crisis. Either we, the planet’s grownups, change our ways or deal with a world coping with 350 million refugees escaping from drought-ridden poverty.
In the past, we assigned a global crisis to a recognizable name, Al Gore, an almost president, or John Kerry, former secretary of state. Both have engaged national leaders, past and present, in a well-publicized effort to push forward on issues of global warming.
But this moment in history belongs to a Swedish girl, first gaining attention by skipping school to sit in front of Sweden’s parliament building, holding a sign reading “School Strike for Climate.” She is barely 5 feet tall, but her forthright manner and commitment to the survival of the planet have captured the admiration of her peers, the world’s youth. In record numbers, they are marching, speaking out, frustrated and angry, fearing their futures will be short-changed, seeing world leaders as lukewarm in accepting the future of this fragile Earth as their most pressing priority.
Time’s choice for Person of the Year did not sit well with the president. He let it be known Greta Thunberg has “an anger management issue” and needed to go to a family movie with a friend.
His is a comment young demonstrators will rightly see as lacking respect for a movement bringing together a million young demonstrators, marching in September, bearing witness to their frustration, stemming from vague political promises bringing forth too little action.
The months ahead will be crucial for a generation intent on being heard. In their number are young protesters not yet old enough to vote. They see their futures squandered by climate change and the reality of global temperatures rising to scorch crops and send 100 million people into abject poverty.
They may be young, but they are savvy. They understand the world’s leaders respond to pressure from sheer numbers. Thousands of protestors equal political attention when students march in Antarctica, Africa, in Europe and the United States.
The United Nations climate summit did not reach a consensus on commitments to clean up the air we breathe, but did hear from research focusing on the Arctic. We have seen wrenching photos of polar bears searching for ice floes, finding they have melted.
At the climate summit meeting, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported on Arctic summer sea ice, on present temperatures melting it, the second highest readings since 1900.
Losing Arctic ice is the “warming equivalent of an extra 25 years of emissions,” leading to heat waves and coastal flooding.
Commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, nation by nation, are due next year as part of the Paris climate agreement.
Granted, this is not a traditional “tidings of comfort and joy” Christmas message, but it is hopeful news as a generation, young but somber, marches to protect and speak for life on this planet.
This is what we hoped for, good people, a commitment from those who look toward the future, theirs and others in their generation. They have grown up, generous in their concern for those whom they know and for the unprotected an ocean away.
We longed to hand these children of the globe a world free from wars and disease, without prejudice, and, finally, at peace.
Instead, what we can offer is an imperfect planet, worn, vulnerable to the miracles of invention — cars, planes, machinery — a global victim of past excesses.
The conscience of youth, their commitment to push world leaders to SAVE THE PLANET is our wake-up call. “I’d like to tell my grandchildren we did everything we could,” Greta Thunberg says, “and we did it for them and for the generations to come.”
Then, we can finally “sleep in heavenly peace.”