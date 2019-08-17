We don’t often see men sporting voting preference buttons on their lapels. Seersucker doesn’t ‘cotton’ to a sharp metal pin attached to a VOTE FOR message on a lawyerly jacket.
Yet in the coming days, politics aside, we may witness a rebirth of lapel reminders, larger than old silver dollars, drawing our attention to campaign-style pins with dark gray backgrounds, sketches of a road, perhaps, or a ladder.
The dark backgrounds are overlaid with drawings of bare feet, yeomen’s feet, accustomed to making their way through red clay or cotton fields. The message on the metal buttons reads: “400th Year.”
As the sun sets today, church bells will ring, choirs and congregations will gather to offer songs and prayers, paying respect to the lives of the first enslaved Africans brought to America in 1619.
“The inequality of the white and black races was stamped from the beginning,” slave owner Jefferson Davis, would later announce to the U.S. Senate. Davis was ranting over a bill funding education for black Americans.
He argued it was hamstrung by false expectations of racial equality. The phrase “stamped from the beginning” later caught the eye of Ibram Kendi, an African American writer and director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University in Washington.
Kendi chose “Stamped From The Beginning” as the title of his first book, part history, part defender of a sad truth: Racial discrimination leads to racist ideas, which then foster ignorance and hate. Kendi’s book reminds us Jefferson Davis chose to blindly accept policies of discrimination, blaming racial flaws rather than lack of opportunity for little or no educational opportunities in the African American community.
Ibram Kendi warns we must beware of racist thinking often motivated by protecting self-interests. “No racial group has ever had a monopoly on any type of human trait or gene — not now, not ever,” he writes.
Still, there is that sweet moment, captured by photographers, when a small boy looked up to ask President Barack Obama a question: “May I feel your hair? I want to see if it feels like mine.” The lanky president laughed out loud and bent his long frame to small boy size. “Feel it, dude!” he smiled.
Writer Ibram Kendi looks back on the appeal of Barack Obama and asks himself if our first black president had been as dark of skin as the first slaves in this country, would his success as a candidate have lessened?
Racial inequity feels like a reality without end. Five years ago, 71% of white families were holders of home mortgages, compared to 45% of Hispanic families and 41% of black families.
As a president declaring himself free from racism encourages taunts of “Send them back,” targeting Congressional women of color, yet seeking to separate himself from the description of a white nationalist, we look to writer Ibram Kendi to define a racist.
“To say something is wrong with a racial group is to say it is inferior. That is a racist idea,” Ibram Kendi believes. He sees the problem of racism as denial.
“We must first describe racism at work. Denial is the heartbeat of bigotry. The only way to expose racist thoughts is to identify them and hold the person expressing them accountable,” Kendi writes.
Kendi is ready to consider climate change a racist policy if we do not work to change our ways. “The non-white global world, eastern and southern Africa, is being ravished by droughts and food scarcities,” he writes.
The habits of the “white folks in the North” contribute to the reality of a malnourished people, he writes. “Four thousand mostly poor and non-white citizens of this world have higher lead poisoning readings than were found in Flint, Michigan.”
His research bears witness to a stronger correlation between violent crime levels and unemployment than between violent crimes and race.
Kendi believes it is fair to say “one of racism’s harms is the way it fails unexceptional, but good people of darker skin. “They are asked to be extraordinary,” he writes. Even moderate success is reserved for those who are seen as meeting the criteria of white judgment.
Kendi dedicated his second book, ”How To Be An Antiracist” to survival. To survive pervasive racism, we must first name it, call it out.
The metal buttons pinned to suit lapels tell the story. We wandered in the briar patch of slavery until Abraham Lincoln set the country and her slaves free. Segregation bound us to a separate, but not equal theology.
Finally, we are walking down the road of integration side by side, yet still plagued by echoes of voices tying race to “laziness,” “dishonesty” or “an invasion.”
Four hundred years later, we need the counsel of wise leaders to remind us the only way forward is together, acknowledging racism, then dismantling it, vote by vote by vote.