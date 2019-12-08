The boy, now grown, brought a Christmas gift to us on a cold December day five years ago. He had cut metal strips in the shape of a star and wound rope lights around it.
He had his bow and arrow with him, a relic from the days of camping out and fishing in river streams. It took a while, but he finally shot a length of rope over a pecan tree limb and attached the star to shine overhead.
As long as he lived a 20-minute drive away, he came every December to repeat an afternoon of hoisting a metal star, wrapped with lights, onto a tree limb. His gift became the highlight of our Christmas.
And then, the boy moved, too far away for his bow and arrow to bend to the task of hoisting a metal star heavenward. We finally hung the star from a front porch rafter, but it looked out of place, lying in wait, needing a proper tree branch to save it from a makeshift perch.
I saw the star as a messenger of goodwill, a talisman in the night, shining down on all who ventured by, on those headed to work before daybreak. For every early morning riser off to fire up a bakery oven or plug in the coffee maker, or those beginning a shift at the hospital or turning eggs on a griddle, I imagined the surprise of coming upon a manmade star, tempering the black sky as a procession of cars moved along the street.
In our neighborhood, once the paper geese with red bows are plucked from their holiday “grazing” spots and packed away, and after the lighted reindeer across the street disappear until another Christmas season, there is a sense the block has tempered its heartbeat for another year.
In this old house, the constraints of aging have led us past the day of wielding a bow and arrow, so we will hang the star from a porch railing this year, a good stairs’ climb from ground level. At best, cars headed home in one direction, carrying passengers as night falls, will catch a glimpse of a low-lying messenger of starlight.
When I sigh over changes wrought by decades of Christmases: A smaller tree, fewer garlands, the gift list for neighbors and friends, shortened by loss, I am reminded of words from a wise man who offered his sense of the season: “It’s all about connection,” he shrugged. “You hang a star in a tree and I hand you a plate of cookies. You leave a book on my porch and I share the prettiest of my early camellias. It’s not the shiny tinsel in life we need, but the connection, one to another.”
This time of year when holly berries preen, I think of my Christmas connection to a fine gardener, who tended the grounds of a house with columns too large to reach around. Because I drove a station wagon the size of a boat, my charge in decorating the sanctuary of an old church was to pick up ‘greens’ from Henry Watts, reed thin, dressed in pressed overalls and tending to winding paths of shrubs and roses.
He filled the back of my car with long lengths of Jackson vine, holly and boxwood, cedar boughs and magnolia. Early on in our first Christmas visit, I gave him a bottle of “The Recipe,” a local concoction, served at christenings and funerals, warming bones and hearts. Henry’s face lit up as I passed “The Recipe” to him, and the next year, he called in October to remind me it was near time to pick up greenery.
For at least a dozen Decembers, a quiet swap of holly and cedar boughs for “The Recipe” was as good for the spirit as a man-made star floating near an old pecan tree.
The exchange never varied. Henry tucked the bottle of “The Recipe” inside the bib of his overalls. “I be thanking you, Miss,” he’d say, doffing his cap. “And I thank you,” I’d reply.
Driving to the church, down a lane bordered by boxwoods as large as small cars, I would, at the same time, smile from ear to ear and wipe tears from my face.
The man who pegged Christmas as more than the stuff of life wrapped in shiny tinsel was wise. This season is all about connection, each of us to another, the gifts or greetings we bring symbols of our affection or concern for lives we hold dear.
We, all sorts and conditions of us, find common ground in our humanity. Regardless of race or political persuasion, of personal history or vocational calling, our feet are planted on our greatest gift, “this fragile Earth, our island home.”