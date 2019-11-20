Last week’s MDJ was a sort of history trifecta, with fine columns by the usual Trump ankle-biter George Will, Cal Thomas, and best of all by our own sagacious columnist Roger Hines, who should be nationally syndicated.
History is so hugely important to humans, the only animals that are aware of it. It’s like a compass, a guide to the paths we should take relative to where we started. A people who ignore history are destined for ruin. There are many models of disastrous paths on which leaders of nations have taken their charges; some ancient, like Rome and Greece, and some current, like the USSR, China, and Venezuela.
The founding of America was conducted by a coterie of very special brilliant, thoughtful, and historically informed men. It is the very best plan of governing ever devised, and its course, if kept, would ensure prosperity and happiness into a long future. Unhappily, though, there have arisen on the scene people who are never content with success. They are quite sure they know better ways to govern. They don’t. What they truly want, if their masks were removed, is absolute power.They are atheistic, dour, mean-spirited and angry malcontents. They have insinuated themselves into government, schools, news and entertainment media. Where the subject of history is concerned, they have bent it, twisted it, revised it and worse yet, have omitted it from academia.
And so, the dictum that those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it is coming on us in full force. I hope against hope that it can be restored somehow to its rightful, important place in our schools.
Harry Hagan
Powder Springs