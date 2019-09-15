When J.D. Vance wrote “Hillbilly Elegy,” he looked at the closing of the steel mill in his Appalachian hometown as more than an economic calamity. The backbone of his community was broken and men who took pride in their work were left to fill their days.
The local Saturday night watering hole was no longer a haven for tired bodies and tall tales. A man who found self-worth through his day job had no options if he wanted to embrace the life he had known.
Technology, those long metal arms bending to install a windshield, left a factory floor without the workforce we had counted on 50 years ago. Secure in their jobs, most blue-collar workers had earned a middle class paycheck without graduating from high school.
In Robert Kuttner’s new book, “The Stakes,” he describes candidate Donald Trump’s promise to “Make America Great Again” as a reboot of history. Candidate Trump’s rallying cry was “calling for a return to a time when African Americans knew their place, immigrants harvested crops and then went home and traditional values reigned,” Kuttner writes.
Trump struck a chord with those who had experienced the loss of a once-profitable steel mill by campaigning on a time to come when “good blue collar jobs will be plentiful, importing and outsourcing would not be threats and a man as breadwinner could bring home a decent paycheck to a wife who would serve him a hot supper.”
These promises brought forth winning votes from a base vulnerable to chants of: “Drain the Swamp,” but a mid-term election two years later told a different story. Even threats of a caravan of Central American refugees over-taking the country did not stifle voting.
Women candidates, Democrats, were elected to the House of Representatives in record numbers. Serious issues of health care and education, of livable wages were the family concerns outweighing Draconian threats of an invasion of immigrants.
Author Kuttner reminds us issues shared, regardless of race, are often definers of an election. Forty percent of this country’s white working class voted for Barack Obama in 2008.
Rather than negative taunts, the Obama campaign concentrated on HOPE as a template for the future. Professor Kuttner reminds us: “When government does not deliver for ordinary citizens, they give up on politics or they embrace the thinking of the ‘far right.’”
Yet, we take heart in hearing his prophecy: “When ordinary people are on the march, the power of citizens can still defeat the power of concentrated wealth.”
Indeed, but the lack of compromise in Congress is an ongoing reality. The notion Democrats can pass needed legislation by adopting a conciliatory stance is a happening finding life only in an old Jimmy Stewart movie.
Even though public-minded Republicans were the “key votes for civil rights legislation and Medicare, and, in the past, for environmental protection programs,” reaching across the aisle has not proved to be a chapter in leader Mitch McConnell’s playbook.
It is tempting to see a man or woman of quiet reflection claiming the votes of our fellow citizens, but we find ourselves entering an election season in need of a voice to be heard. Author Kuttner believes the stakes have never been higher.
“We need the integrity of Lincoln, the leadership of Franklin Roosevelt, the legislative genius of Lyndon Johnson and the capacity to inspire the hope of John Kennedy or Barack Obama,” he writes.
We have a dignity deficit. We need the consistent leadership of a president who does not belittle his fellow citizens at campaign rallies. We must chose a teller of truths, a protector of children, a president gifted with intelligent curiosity and empathy, a steward of this planet.
The question is: Can we bind up our wounds and embrace brotherhood, believing “God shed his grace on thee” is a prayer blessing the work we still have to do? All together now: “Yes, we can!”