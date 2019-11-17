Judge G. Conley Ingram combined a brilliant legal mind with unquestioned integrity, remarkable courtesy and rare charm during his career in the law and politics spanning nearly six decades. This outstanding Cobb leader died last week at 89.
His life of accomplishments began on a farm near Dublin, Georgia where he was born Sept. 27, 1930. He attended public schools in Laurens County, enrolled in Georgia Military College for a year and then entered Emory University, then Emory University Law School. Then he joined the U.S. Army Reserve as a First Lieutenant, where he served until 1954.
He then began a long judicial career that saw him criss-cross private practice and the bench, including Juvenile Court judge, Superior Court judge and four years as a justice of the Georgia Supreme Court. He then returned to private practice for 20 years and even in retirement, he continued to serve as a Senior Judge in Cobb Superior Court.
Cobb Countian to the core, Judge Ingram with Sylvia, his wife of 67 years, made Whitlock Heights their home in 1958, keeping that base through the years for service on all fronts ranging from P.T.A. president and Sunday School teacher to the Arts Council, the Landmark Society, Emory University and Agnes Scott College trustee, Kennesaw College Foundation member, and two-time chairman of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce. In recognition of his countless contributions to our community, Ingram was chosen as Cobb County Citizen of the Year in 1990. The Ingrams also raised three children in their Whitlock Heights neighborhood.
Following in his footsteps are his daughters, both lawyers. He had the pleasure of seeing daughter Nancy Ingram Jordan, an appellate attorney and former Cobb prosecutor, sworn in as the 2010-11 president of the Cobb County Bar Association (a position the father held in 1958-59), with the oath administered by his other daughter, Cobb Superior Court Judge Lark Ingram. Judge Conley Ingram’s son, Conley, followed the family pattern of education at Emory, graduating from Chandler School of Theology.
A longtime member of Marietta’s First United Methodist Church, Ingram filled key leadership roles with the church in years past. “He was on the board of trustees, he chaired the administrative board, he was involved in everything,” said retired Senior Pastor Dr. Sam Matthews. “He was a real role model for younger people, attorneys, families, men and women going into business.”
So highly esteemed was the judge by members of the legal profession that having him on the bench was “like winning the judge lottery,” said attorney H. Maddox Kilgore, past president of the Cobb County Bar Association. “No doubt Judge Ingram had the spiritual gift of a peacemaker. In the midst of the chaos and drama of the courtroom, he simply made everyone feel comfortable. He was truly a gift to our community.”
Ingram’s next-door neighbor, Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin recalled Ingram’s gift for making “everyone around him feel important.” That sentiment was echoed by others who knew the judge.
“He had the most brilliant legal mind I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been practicing law for close to 50 years,” said former Gov. Roy Barnes. “On top of that he had a humble personality and the kindness that is just unequaled among folks that are very smart and hold high positions.”
U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson described the judge as “truly the most well-thought-of attorney and citizen our community ever produced ... a kind human being, a good judge, a fair arbitrator and a philanthropist.”
Former U.S. Rep. Buddy Darden said of his longtime friend: “He was noted for his courtesy, his impeccable manners; and his judicial demeanor was unparalleled.”
Joyette Holmes, Cobb Judicial Circuit district attorney, summarized the sentiment: “We have lost a giant—a giant for his family, for this state and for the legal profession.”
Some claw their way to the apex of their profession by leveraging contention, controversy and competition. Ingram found his way to the top by travelling a path paved with kindness, good humor, community service and compassion.
Judge G. Conley Ingram leaves a rich legacy of service and exemplary personal qualities that will endure for future generations to emulate. He was indeed a giant and a gift to our community.