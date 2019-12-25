Now, just how am I supposed to get your attention today? It is, after all, Christmas Day. While my ego is larger than a bread box, I don’t really expect you to drop everything else you are doing on this special day to see what I have to say about anything. This assumes, of course, that you do on the other days of the year.
This is a day for friends and family and, hopefully, an appreciation for all that we have and no regrets about what we don’t have.
This year entailed too many hospitalizations, doctor’s appointments, medical tests, insurance forms and creaky, achy joints. Still, I am grateful that we survived, physically and financially. That is all the Christmas present I need.
My present to you today is a promise of no navel-gazing opinions over the pending impeachment trial of Donald Trump, which makes me somewhat unique among pundits and politicians who can think of nothing else. If they would dismount their high horses and visit places like Bainbridge and Albany and Dawson, they would find a lot of people in the area don’t give a tinker’s dam about impeachment, either. They just want to get back to farming after the devastation of Hurricane Michael cost them their livelihood — for tree farmers, an entire generation. The same clowns posturing over impeachment were also the same ones playing party politics and delaying disaster relief efforts. May Santa dump a load of coal on their partisan heads.
As is the custom in our household, today is the day for the little ones in the family to experience Christmas with parents and grandparents. We will make our grand arrival tomorrow to see what good little boys and girls they have been. I don’t know this for a fact, but I suspect they have been better than good, and that Santa Claus has rewarded them accordingly.
For Cameron Charles Yarbrough, who gives meaning to the term “great” as in great-grandson, this will be Christmas number 11. There hasn’t been a bummer one yet and I doubt there will be one this year. Little sister, Hayden, who is 4 years old going on 16, should do well, too. The twins, Hadley and Harper, will be experiencing their second Christmas and Henry Sanford Wansley, his first. While they may be learning the ropes, I suspect these three are going to catch on to the whole idea of Santa Claus quickly.
Most importantly, I think their families will continue to make them aware of the true meaning of Christmas. Santa Claus is a nice byproduct, but it is not the real reason we celebrate this holy day.
This is the first Christmas season in several years that I have not heard my favorite Christmas song, “Mary, Did You Know?” written by Mark Lowery and Buddy Green. Both performers are associated with the godfather of gospel music, Bill Gaither, one of my heroes. I had the privilege of hearing Lowery sing it in person last year at a Gaither Christmas concert in Woodstock. It would have melted the heart of the most humbug atheist.
Unfortunately, I have heard “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” once this year which was one time too many. I think even the humbug atheists would agree with me on that piece of tripe.
Like most of you, Christmas brings back a lot of memories. My mother worked full-time but that didn’t stop her from making the season special. How she did it, I don’t know but there was always a freshly baked coconut cake, ambrosia, a house decorated to the nines and beautifully wrapped packages under the tree.
For my father, it was just another workday. He worked for the railroad, which had no holidays. In addition, it wasn’t unusual for the unions to pull a wildcat strike which meant my dad, a first-level manager, would have to work even longer hours. I grew up with a lot of antipathy for unions, until one day after he retired, he mentioned someone was coming by the house to take him to his monthly railroad retirement dinner. The name sounded familiar. It was his nemesis, the former president of the local union. They were now good friends who had let bygones be bygones. I think there is a Christmas lesson lurking somewhere in that.
My own kids endured my Christmas morning tradition of making them hold hands and make a grand entrance into the living room as I filmed them in Super-8 millimeter. (Remember Super-8?) Then, it was on to their only families and their own traditions and now we arrive at this day. Still a special day. Christmas Day.
I would be remiss not to thank you for your gift to me. I appreciate your emails, letters, speaking invitations and even the occasional rap on the knuckles. You have helped me through the bad times and cheered me through the good ones. Merry Christmas.