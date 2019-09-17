This past week, I received a communique from Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott. According to my pals Barney Funk and Porter Wagnalls, a communique is defined as “an official announcement or statement, especially one made to the media.” I knew right away this was important stuff. And it was.It seems that Thursday is Ag Day at Hyde Farm. It is described as a “wonderful opportunity to learn about careers and benefits associated with urban and rural farming. Interact with live farm animals” — more on this later — “meet local farmers, see and touch farm equipment and compost” and a host of other exciting opportunities.
It is also a wonderful occasion to heal old wounds. That brings me, of course, to Jack and Jill, the two mules who were brought here from Alabama a few years ago amid much fanfare to show anybody who cared what it was like to plow, as in days of yore. Alas, a year later, they were unceremoniously kicked out of Cobb County by the same Cobb commission that had so enthusiastically welcomed them earlier and shipped off to Montana or Canada. I get those two places mixed up.
Over the years, they have called me numerous times trying to get back to what they consider their home. Despite the enormous influence I wield as a power broker in the county, I have been unsuccessful in my efforts. I have also been unsuccessful in getting the county’s Republican legislative delegation to quit hosing public schools and those who try to teach in them and using our tax dollars to do it, but that’s another story.
Anyway, I thought this might be a way to get Jack and Jill back in the hopes that they might get a different reception this time around. Ag Day at Hyde Farm. What could be better?
So, I called the mules. (I have them on speed dial.) I wasn’t prepared for their reaction — as cold as a midwinter’s day in Montana or Canada or wherever they are.
It turns out that they had seen the communique promoting Ag Day at Hyde Farm tomorrow and were not pleased. Jack got on the phone first and wanted to know whose idea it was to have such a day. I told him I didn’t know. I just write insightful and award-winning columns and analyze communiques.
Jack said it is obvious he and his sister aren’t good enough for the folks at Hyde Farm, but evidently goats are. It seems someone is bringing in goats from Fort Valley, of all places, for the day. Jack can be an unreasonable cuss but on this one I think he has a point. Are there no goats in Cobb County? And even if there are, can goats plow a straight furrow like mules? Can goats even plow?
Jill got on the line and said I had to understand they had been hurt by some of things written about them and that mules have feelings, too. And as supportive as I had been, they felt I was responsible to a degree. I found that surprising and asked what she meant by that.
Jill said there was the time I was needling the Cobb County Commission on the fact they had to raise taxes because they couldn’t find $30 million to cut out of a $380 million-plus budget. That engendered a note of righteous indignation from the county’s public relations guru to the MDJ, calling the mules “fictitious.” Jill wondered what demeaning her and her brother had to do with the county budget.
I admitted that was my fault. That PR guru was frustrated with me and decided to take it out on them since we are friends. Jill said she thought that was very unkind. I said public relations gurus live under a lot of stress and sometimes get a bit testy.
Jack said it was obvious they are not welcomed at Hyde Farm, but they had another idea to run by me. They remembered that the former Sports Guy at the Daily Paper in Dunwoody used to pick football games by having his dog lick Cheez Whiz off the photos of one of the competing coaches. And did I think that John Bednarowski, the MDJ’s sports editor, might consider letting him and Jill do that.
Jack said they hate Cheez Whiz, but they could learn to tolerate it if it would get them out of Montana or Canada, or wherever they are. I said I would ask, but I thought I knew the answer to that one already. I am not in a position of authority at the MDJ, but I just don’t see a couple of mules lumbering around the sports department reeking of Cheez Whiz.
As they were hanging up, Jill said to let you know they bear no ill will toward anyone and hope Ag Day at Hyde Farm goes well Thursday — goats, compost piles and all. I thought that was classy. As shabbily as they have been treated, you must admit that these are a couple of standup mules.