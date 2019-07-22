Well, talk about your switcheroos. I usually get a call from Jack and Jill at the most inconvenient times, like during my Zumba exercises or when I am playing my ocarina. This time, I called them.
Jack and Jill, you may recall, are the two mules brought to Hyde Farm in Cobb County from Alabama with much fanfare to show us how to plow. It turned out that nobody realized at that time there is an app for that, so they were summarily shipped off to Montana or Canada. I get those two places mixed up.
So, you can imagine my shock when I picked up the Marietta Daily Journal and found out that they are supposedly in Canada. I didn’t know if they knew that or not. That was the reason for my call.
Jack answered the phone. After an exchange of pleasantries, I asked him if he knew where they were. Of course we do, Jack snorted, we are in a barn. It looks like a barn and, unfortunately, smells like a barn. Jack said mules aren’t given much credit for their acumen, but he certainly knew a barn when he saw one.
I said that was not what I meant. I said do you know where the barn is located. Jack said the barn is in back of the farm and had I gotten into a barrel of fermented oats. This wasn’t going well.
Fortunately, Jill got on the line and asked if there was some particular reason for my questions. I said I had just read in the MDJ that they were in fact in Canada. There was a long pause. Who said that, Jill asked? I said the guy who is the Cobb County parks program coordinator. He told reporter Ross Williams that both were “happily retired in Canada.” (The mules, not the parks program coordinator and Williams.)
Now, it was Jack’s turn. Happily retired? That is a bunch of crock, he brayed. We were invited to Cobb County and we accepted the offer in good faith. We had not even unpacked our yokes when all of a sudden, people started wringing their hands about costs and making fun of us. Then we were sent into exile. Had we known this was going to happen, we would have stayed in Alabama. Don’t forget that when we left Alabama, the IQ in the state dropped precipitously. Now, some bureaucrat has the temerity to say we are “happily retired?”
It was clear that Jack was getting worked up. Jill said to give him a minute to catch his breath. He was hyperventilating. I didn’t realize mules could hyperventilate.
As for whether they were in Montana or Canada, Jill said they didn’t know for certain. Both places look a lot alike. There are mountains everywhere and it snows a lot in the winter. I told her that I had been to both places and I agreed that it was hard to tell them apart. I said I couldn’t swear if the coordinator knew for sure they were in Canada. He might just be making that up to sound like he was in charge. Parks program coordinators have been known to do that kind of thing.
I mentioned to Jill that the likelihood of them returning to Hyde Farm was not very good. The guy said if they ever got up the money, they would probably hire a “resident farmer” to grow crops and tend to livestock so that children could learn how things were in the days before frozen yogurt and Fruit Loops. Jill said she wondered if the nice man knew there was already an app for that. I said, probably not.
By now, Jack had calmed down a little. He said he doubted the bureaucrat knew the difference between a moldboard and Moldavia. How is a resident farmer going to grow crops without plowing and how is he going to plow without mules? I didn’t dare mention a tractor or the possibility of using a couple of yaks, like they do in Tibet (or maybe it’s Mongolia. I get those two places mixed up.) I was afraid he would hyperventilate again.
I told them that they might as well get comfortable with the notion that while they are beloved by many in the county (I rarely make a speech without someone inquiring about their well-being), the chances of them coming back home are slim, to say the least.
Both mules seemed undaunted by the news. They said they weren’t giving up hope. Jill said mules can be pretty stubborn animals. Jack said, yeah, and we can be intransigent and obdurate, too. Jack loves to use big words, even if he doesn’t have a clue what they mean.
It was time to go. but I promised I would stay in touch. Poor Jack and Jill. I am sure it gets very lonesome in Montana or Canada or wherever they are.