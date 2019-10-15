I have tried to be a booster of all things Cobb County. We are, after all, the only county in Georgia with a daily newspaper and a major league baseball team. In all honesty, I must report the daily newspaper’s performance has been better than that of the major league baseball team lately. We didn’t get rolled by anybody from St. Louis and if they let me hang around, the paper won’t be nearly as politically correct as the Nervous Nellies in the Atlanta Braves’ front office. Even Tonto had to be shaking his head at their overreaction to criticism of the Tomahawk Chop.
According to the U.S. Census bureau, Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia. We have the third largest university in the state — Kennesaw State — the Big Chicken, the Concord Covered Bridge and soon a 420-foot tall building where folks will test elevators.
As Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid so famously noted while voting to raise our millage rate last year, “This is not the same old sleepy town that some people remember of Cobb County.” Overlooking the fact that the county never was a town and that much of her life was spent in Detroit City, her point is a good one.
But are we becoming so big that there is no place for our furry and feathered friends? If you are a bird or a beast, Cobb County can be a hostile place to live.
You may recall the resistance when some local citizens wanted to keep chickens in their yard. Then-state Rep. Earl Ehrhart enthusiastically took up their cause with the Right to Grow Act of 2012. Ehrhart likened the opposition to Gladys Kravitz, the nosy neighbor on the television series, “Bewitched.” It was an effective strategy, sending opponents scurrying to old copies of TV Guide trying to figure out the connection between chickens and Gladys Kravitz.
The Cobb commission later gave approval for chickens in yards, but it was a Pyrrhic victory for the chickens since only one hen and no roosters could be within 5,000 square feet of each other. A hen’s life has no meaning without a rooster to love.
We know too well the plight of Jack and Jill, the two mules brought here from Alabama to show us how to plow. The sophisticates among us decided that we were too hoity-toity to associate with mules and they were shipped off to Montana or Canada — I get those two places mixed up.
I had hoped I might get Jack and Jill back. I talked to John Bednarowski, the MDJ’s esteemed sports editor, about having the mules here during football season to lick Cheez Whiz off the faces of opposing coaches as a means of predicting the outcome of football games as the Sports Guy had done with his dog while at the Daily Paper in Dunwoody. It was a non-starter. Bednarowski doesn’t like Cheez Whiz. He suggested peanut butter. Jack and Jill don’t like peanut butter.
While all this was going on, a well-intentioned goat named Oswald volunteered to participate at the annual North Georgia State Fair at Jim Miller Park a couple of weeks ago. Oswald’s gesture was the epitome of no good deed goes unpunished. While there, he swallowed a balloon and paid for it with his life. The backlash was instant. Many on social media angrily accused fair officials of neglect. And then there was one sanguine soul who observed, “Y’all need to calm down. It’s a goat. Hate to break it to ya, but they die every day on farms.” Oswald would likely have resented that remark had he not eaten the balloon.
Even dogs don’t fare well here. A member of the Development Authority of Cobb County got so perturbed with me for reasons I can’t remember that he refused to pick up the MDJ in the morning and made his dog fetch it. It put the dog in an uncomfortable position. He had to obey his master, but he was a big fan of mine, which I appreciated. The dog told me later that had he been on the authority, he would never have approved giving a tax break to a grocery store. I hope he didn’t tell that to his master.
Now comes word that Sturgis, the venerable mascot of the Kennesaw State University Owls is flying the coop. Sturgis and his owner/agent couldn’t hammer out a new contract, so he has left much to the delight of the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, who have the gravitas of a fork.
Where were they when Earl Ehrhart was fighting the good fight for chickens? When Jack and Jill were being shipped off to Montana or Canada — I get those two places mixed up — or when Oswald the Goat bought the farm? Or when the poor dog had to stagger up the driveway with the Sunday MDJ? Am I the only one who cares?
I am again reminded of the wise sayings of Lisa Cupid: “I’m disheartened by the limited thought we have towards how the wondrous things that make life work, and make this work,” she said. “I’m disheartened by that, and disappointed.” I have no idea what that means but if she is talking about our birds and beasts, we are on the same page.