My momma used to say, “Two wrongs don’t make a right.” She didn’t think that one up by herself, but her point was a good one.
That admonition came to mind when I read in the MDJ that the Cobb County Board of Education had voted to disallow board members the opportunity for comment during their public monthly meetings. That is wrong. These are elected officials. They are doing the people’s business and we need to hear that, assuming it is relevant to school board governance.
The problem is board members have been using that time for gratuitous comments having little to do with educating the children of Cobb County. That, too, is wrong. Some want to talk about football. Others want to talk about the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and turn it into an example of racism. The last I looked, El Paso isn’t in Cobb County and neither was the guy who committed the heinous act. And as my son’s high school coach used say, “If you want to talk football, I will see you on the practice field at 4 p.m.”
What fries my hide is that this this kind of jibber-jabber gives those legislators who want to use our tax dollars to send kids to private schools that much more ammunition. The fact the legislative ringleaders are right here in Cobb County makes it even more maddening. To my knowledge, I don’t think any of our loquacious board members have talked about that fact during their public comment opportunities.
I have spent a lot of time and ink and no small amount of energy defending public education in general and our schools in Cobb County in particular, and yet we seem to have a never-ending parade of clowns turning the place into an unwanted circus.
Who can forget the halcyon days of John-John and Pom-Pom Person? (Dr. John Abraham and the Rev. Dr. John Crooks, and Holli Cash, who brought pom-poms to a board meeting, hoping to lower hostilities which bordered on public insurrection. Didn’t work.) Drs. John and John and their abrasive personalities and inflated egos lasted only one term (mercifully) and Pom-Pom Person was sent to the sidelines by the voters.
Then there was Cobb Superintendent Joe Redden and his iBook initiative, a brazen and failed attempt to spend $100 million to buy laptops for all the district's middle and high school students with funds from a 2003 SPLOST earmarked for other projects.
And don’t forget Superintendent Michael Hinojosa, who left teachers, students and school children to fend for themselves during “Snowmageddon” in 2014 while he sat snug as a bug in his condo. He resigned a week later.
Now, here we go again, except with one important and disturbing difference: Our two newest board members, Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis seem to be playing the race card every chance they get, notably the public comment period.
Given the school board’s penchant for loose cannons, this pair is a couple of Howitzers. Before they were ever sworn into office, they were already making noises about changing the senior citizen school tax exemption in Cobb County, obviously not having a clue on how it could be accomplished.
On his Cobb school board Facebook page in January, Howard concluded that the white kids in Washington who were taunted by a group of blacks and a tribal chieftain were guilty of racism before he had all the facts.
Howard also posited during his unsuccessful run for the state Senate that “women heads of church is unbiblical and therefore sinful” and “The Bible in fact teaches that women should only teach other women. There is no Biblical authority for women; pastors; bishops etc.” Good thing the guy has no biases.
Davis was recently asked at a gathering of Cobb Democrats if all “the old white guys” on the school board were Republican? Davis responded, “It’s 4-3. So, we’ve got four Republican, four older people, and you know, four white males. Yeah,” she said. What does being an old white guy have to do with anything?
Are all white guys racists? Are white guys homophobic? Sexist? Any chance these old white guys consider women leaders in the church as “sinful?”
After her comments were made public, Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, ripped Charisse Davis a new one. Reminding Davis that a lot of females -- Democrat and Republican --had served on the board before she graced us with her presence, Ehrhart noted, “I’d say it is abundantly clear that Charisse Davis has cast aside any illusion of inclusiveness and acceptance in favor of outright racial, gender and age bias.” Note to Davis: You may want to think a bit before getting into a verbal kerfuffle with Ehrhart. She’s good. Like, eat-your-lunch good.
There is no question in my mind that Howard and Davis have political ambitions that go far beyond the school board and are using the Board of Education as a political steppingstone. The result is to preclude all board members the opportunity for public comment and to destroy what little collegiality might have existed. This isn’t about our children. This is all about a board that can’t behave like adults. They are all wrong and that’s not right.