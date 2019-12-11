I regret I didn’t get to this in a timelier fashion, but the loss of former state Supreme Court Justice Conley Ingram last month removed another great American from our midst. He was one of the nicest and kindest people I ever had the pleasure to know. His sense of humor was legendary. There was the time he invited me to speak to the Marietta Rotary Club. As we were being seated, a visitor plopped down at our table and introduced himself with some enthusiasm. After inquiring about my occupation, he asked, “And what do you do, Conley?” “I am an unemployed lawyer,” the judge replied dryly, which seemed to dampen the guy’s interest in him. I took pleasure in watching the color drain from his face later in the lunch when I told him who Conley Ingram was. ...
By the way, what other town has recently had two former state Supreme Court justices (Harris Hines and Conley Ingram), a governor (Roy Barnes) and a United States senator (Johnny Isakson) within their city limits, as has Marietta? Not to mention several distinguished members of Congress. ...
I am still frosted over the condescending tut-tut from Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid last year while voting to raise our millage rate. She opined that Cobb “is not the same old sleepy town that some people remember of Cobb County. We are becoming an urbanized county every day.” In the first place, Cobb isn’t a town — sleepy or otherwise — it is a county and if becoming urbanized means being like her hometown of Detroit City, no thank you. ...
More importantly, such comments are an insult to giants like former Cobb Commission Chairman Ernest Barrett, legislators like Al Burrus and Joe Mack Wilson and civic boosters like Wyman Pilcher and Otis Brumby Jr., Jasper Dorsey and Fred Bentley, Butch Thompson and Earl Smith and more other names than I have room for in this space. They helped make Cobb County prosperous enough and progressive enough that people like Cupid could move here and tell us what is wrong with us. ...
A round of applause for Ryan Campbell, a young black man who ran for mayor of Smyrna and lost to a middle-aged white guy, Derek Norton, by a slim margin. Rather than play the race card, Campbell took the high road in his post-election comments and urged Smyrna residents to unite as one. That is refreshing. I wish him a bright political future. ...
Speaking of Smyrna, there are rumors that Mayor-For-Almost-Life Max Bacon is contemplating a run against my local state representative, Democrat Erick Allen, of Vinings. I like Max Bacon. He had done some great things for the city over his 32 years as mayor, but I have a lot of admiration for Rep. Allen, a freshman who has chosen to keep his profile low, learn the ropes in the Legislature, be willing to work across the aisle and who has had made some significant impact on the Sterigenics fiasco. We already have enough flamboyant characters in the Legislature. It is nice to have someone there who is a workhorse and not a headline-grabber. Erick Allen is such a person. ...
Campbell and Allen are a sharp and welcome contrast to Cobb school board member Jaha Howard, who could make a racial issue out of a lima bean. Obviously, the guy has political aspirations for political office beyond the school board and is using our public education system as his personal megaphone. ...
I have been asked on numerous occasions if I plan to see the Clint Eastwood film on Richard Jewell since I lived through that crazy time up close-and-personal as a managing director of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games and the resultant Olympic Park bombing. The answer is a resounding “no.” Been there. Done that. But I am going to enjoy watching the Daily Paper in Dunwoody squirm and squeal over how they and their reporters are portrayed in the film. As Dirty Harry would say: “Make my day.” ...
In the meantime, are you ready for some football? There is going to be a 2019 state football champion located in Cobb County after this weekend. In fact, there could be two. Friday night, the Allatoona Buccaneers and Harrison Hoyas, whose campuses are roughly 8 miles apart, will play for the Class AAAAAA title at Georgia State Stadium. The next night features the Marietta Blue Devils going up against Lowndes for the AAAAAAA championship — same time, same place. It seems that Cobb County not only turns out some distinguished citizens, we play some pretty fair football as well.