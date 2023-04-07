Since day one, my top priority has been to make Georgia elections the best in the country. With the implementation of new voting machines with secure paper-ballot, outlawing ballot harvesting, prioritizing clean voter rolls, holding counties accountable to the voters, adding photo ID to all forms of voting, Georgia is now recognized as a leader of elections access and security.
The recent General Assembly was my fifth as Secretary of State, and I count it as one of our most successful. We passed protections for seniors, secured resources to improve licensing to get more people to work and get more nurses providing care, and we made continued investments to keep our voter-centered elections accessible and secure. Our priorities had bipartisan support and were passed overwhelmingly by both the House of Representatives and state Senate.
The Senior Protections from Exploitation Against Retirees (SPEAR) Act, (SB84) brought forth by the Securities Division of my office and sponsored by Senator Chuck Hufstetler, will provide new tools to protect seniors from having their money stolen by grifters, con artists, and criminals. Since COVID, there has been a steady increase in this type of activity which can have a devastating effect on families.
The SPEAR Act will provide financial institutions the ability to delay transactions involving the accounts of elderly and at-risk Georgians. This proactive measure against fraud was my key legislative priority of this session, and I’m grateful for the legislative support it received and look forward to Governor Kemp signing it into law.
In the area of licensing, more analysts for the Professional Licensing Board have been provided to increase the speed at which licenses can be issued. Since I was elected, my office has seen a huge increase in the number of licenses issued and renewals obtained — most notably in the area of nursing with over 65,000 new nurses added to the Georgia workforce since January 2019.
Our goal is getting Georgians to work as quickly as possible, and I am pleased we have these additional resources to help Georgians pursue their careers. On top of that, I believe this session led to some great conversations about professional licensing reforms that will yield benefits as my office and the Legislature adapt to the ever-changing economy and keep Georgia as the number one state to do business.
The legislature also made important investments to continue to improve election administration and enhance both election security and the voter experience. The data plan for the upgraded PollPad check-in devices will improve speed for poll workers and cut down voter check-in times, especially during early voting periods. The uninterrupted power supplies required by our ballot marking devices are currently at the end of their life cycles and some have actually begun to fail. The $2 million investment made by the legislature will begin the upgrade process to new units that are more reliable and have a longer life cycle. This was a necessary investment in our election infrastructure.
Voters will be legally permitted to take time off work if they choose to vote during the early voting period, just as they had been able to on Election Day. Other updates have been made to make things easier on county election officials, such as moving the time for reporting Election Day turnout from 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Since 2019 with the passage of HB316, the rollout of Georgia’s verifiable paper ballot voting system, and the passage of the Election Integrity Act, we have seen a strong partnership with our office and the General Assembly. Working cooperatively together has made Georgia the national leader in running secure, successful elections. I look forward to building on this partnership and these successes in the years ahead.
Brad Raffensperger is Georgia's secretary of state.
