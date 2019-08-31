Perhaps you’ve read the news that the powers-that-be in San Francisco have now decided to introduce new nomenclature into the vernacular that sanitizes language pertaining to criminals (of which, apparently, there is an ever-increasing amount in the City by the Bay). One report I happened upon indicated that, “from now on a convicted felon or an offender released from custody will be known as a ‘formerly incarcerated person,’ or a ‘justice-involved’ person or just a ‘returning resident.’ A juvenile ‘delinquent’ will now be called a ‘young person with justice system involvement,’ or a ‘young person impacted by the juvenile justice system.’ And drug addicts or substance abusers, meanwhile, will become ‘a person with a history of substance use.’” There followed an interesting description as to the fact that someone whose car had been vandalized “could well be known to police as “a person who has come in contact with a returning resident who was involved with the justice system and who is currently under supervision with a history of substance use.” I’m fairly certain even with that description, the victim wouldn’t get much restitution for his or her vehicle. Apparently the idea is to not label people for life simply for a wrong they committed at one specific moment in time. So it seems the word “felon” is now a word that isn’t to be used anywhere near polite company (or, one might argue, even in impolite company). Perhaps it will be relegated to lowlifes showing off their dearth of conversational skills in men’s locker rooms or stand-up comedians lacking creativity. I haven’t heard a hue and cry of “cease and desist” from the general populace of San Francisco, so maybe the citizenry is OK with the changes. If so, I have a few more suggestions for them to consider. After all, why stop with just the hardened criminals? Doesn’t everyone deserve a break? For example, drivers pulled over for speeding by highway patrol officers could now be referred to as “avid accelerator depressors who inadvertently misread the dashboard miles per hour numbering system.” (On a tangential note, I’ve often thought Americans ought to adopt the Canadian kilometers per hour measurement while operating their vehicles. It seems to me it would be psychologically better for our “let’s-drive-fast” brains to recognize we were traveling at a rate of 104 kph vs. the equivalent 65 mph on a highway, but we wouldn’t actually be speeding.) College football teams could no longer have winners and losers on Saturdays. And no more crushing, stomping, annihilating, smashing or running rampant over opponents, either. Instead, those who score the most points in any given contest could be described as “winsome,” while those who score fewer points could be categorized as “hard lucks,” so as not to traumatize the lower scoring squad. For example, Sunday morning sports page headlines may read, “Winsome Tigers prevail over hard luck Eagles.” Those winner/loser terms, by the way, have the added benefit of being gender neutral, so they can also be used in any male, female, or, this being San Francisco, any alternative gender athletic contest as well. Scofflaws previously called “bank robbers” could from now on be referred to as “financial institution withdrawal individuals involving special circumstances.” And if you’ve discovered any horse thieves in reading the results of your DNA ancestry research, it could be permissible to simply suggest that those in your long ago bloodlines were merely “free-spirited equine collectors.” Those who commit horrendous crimes would still be chastised and not given a break on epithets. But misdemeanor offenders are another matter. From now on, anyone arrested for consuming a bit too much party punch and ushered to the back of a police car for public intoxication would not have to put up with being labeled a “staggering drunkard.” That identifying moniker would be replaced with “spirited consumer.” Also, “petty thieves” could be called “little lucre liberators.” Jaywalkers would become “forgers of new trails off the beaten path.” And the act of trespassing will be referred to as “strolling with a purpose,” with perpetrators known as “investigative or itinerant ingressors (or both).” I’m sure there are many other examples of designations that denigrate the wrongdoer that are screaming for relief from oppressiveness. The board of supervisors in charge of the Golden Gate may well have opened Pandora’s box of alternative descriptors. You know the “san” in San Francisco is the masculine form of the word for “saint” or “holy” in Spanish. I’m not sure that’s politically correct today. Surely something less offensive should be considered.
