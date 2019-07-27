Quite recently in my household, we did something bold and daring and totally unexpected (especially for being somewhat technologically challenged). We cut the cable on our TV. The deal we had struck with the provider two years ago was at an end, and the company, with no warning, was going to charge us about 50% more for the same service we had been getting. (Who do they think they are, some health insurance conglomerate? Very cheeky of them.) At any rate, I called to see if there were new offerings available. One of my big issues was that I was paying for 600 channels and using only about six of those on a regular basis. “Ah,” said the customer service representative, “You’re in luck. We’re about to offer a new plan that allows you to pick and choose the channels you want.” Imagine my great relief. Alas, there was some fine print involved. The channels one can pick come in batches. You can get a sports batch, a local batch, a DIY batch, a kid’s batch, a drama batch, a home and garden batch, etc. Each batch is approximately $8-$11 per. So even if you like just one channel in each batch, you still have to take the rest of them. And once you add it all up, in the immortal words of Gomer Pyle, “Surprise, surprise,” the cost ends up being the same as those aforementioned 600 channels. And you end up watching the same favorite channels. So we declined their kind offer, and with a great leap of technological faith, we signed up for a streaming service instead of cable. The service offered about 50 channels, but they included the preferred ones we watch and not hundreds we don’t. There was, however, a small fly in the ointment. We needed an internet connection for the streaming service. As part of our cable deal, we had bundled internet. Another call to the former cable provider resulted in an offer to keep their internet service — for twice as much as before and at a reduced speed. (The representative spoke a language rife with references to megabytes per second and other foreign terms.) Once again, we declined their kind offer. Instead, I called another internet provider. Let’s say the name of the company is XY&Z, just to protect the innocent. Got what I thought was a great offer from them. $50 per month for all those megabytes per second I wanted to use. “Sign me up,” said I, but only after getting the representative’s name, number, and promise (three separate times) that the price would be $50 each month for a full year. Something must have gotten lost in the translation. I just got my first bill. They charged me $90 for the internet. (Cue Gomer.) And as I write this, I have spent the last hour and a half on the phone with XY&Z, moving from prompt to prompt while the company engages in a losing attempt to get me to hang up and not pursue this matter. After watching the battery life on my phone dwindle, I did finally succeed in getting a for-real person on the line from XY&Z Company. Several of them to be exact. None of whom seemingly had the authority to make a decision. Since I had the name and number of the original employee who had promised me the $50 rate, I even offered to conference her in on the call. My offer was never accepted. The long and short of it (well, mostly the long of it) is that one intrepid worker toiling in what I think is the department dealing with “Pain in the Posterior” customers, assured me I am now to be charged $60 for my internet, but I’m also being given a $10 break on my combined cellphone bill. I have just a small bit of trepidation that everything will work as agreed to, but we’ll see next month. Meanwhile, we feel so free and cutting-edge-technologically advanced by not having cable. That’s not to say we may not someday return to the fold. We actually liked many of the cable features. But it was frustrating to pay a large bill every month, only to go through all 600 channels, then look at each other and say, “There’s nothing on.” At least now when there’s nothing to watch, we’re not paying so much for the privilege.
