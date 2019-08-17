What do you do if you’re a presidential nominee (well, a Democratic presidential nominee), it’s August, official Washington (including the Fourth Estate) is on vacation for a month, and nobody seems to be listening to you? Well, if you’re Pete Buttigieg, you suggest the Supreme Court be expanded. There are currently nine Supremes, and Mayor Pete thinks 15 is a better number. Pete is actually something of the point man on the issue after a few non-presidential Democrats indicated the Supreme Court needed to “heal” itself. They said things such as, “The Supreme Court is not well. And the people know it,” and “Perhaps the Court can heal itself before the public demands it be ‘restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics.’” Pete went the additional mile and said he thought 10 justices should be appointed by the president (well, I’m sure he didn’t mean the current president) and the other five chosen unanimously by the aforementioned 10. Just on the face of things, that conjures up a duke-it-out between say, Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor, whose opinions tend to be light years apart from each other on virtually every case. They probably can’t even agree on lunch. I’m thinking it would be almost impossible for those two (and other players in the game) to ever concur on one addition, let alone five. What the court members might need is a guy like my childhood friend, Bob. He always seemed to be the designated arbiter of playground sports melees common among elementary and middle school ballplayers. If there was a questionable call at first base, Bob decided if the runner was safe or out. Same with a player being held on a down-and-out pass pattern in a neighbor football game, or a possible foul driving the lane on the cement court in back of the school during basketball season. Everybody playing agreed that whatever Bob said was the final word on the subject. He was the best player of any sport, very fair, and we all deferred to his judgment. Alas, I don’t see any Bobs on today’s court. Students of history will note this isn’t the first time a change to the highest court in the land has been suggested. The Constitution never specified how many members it was to have, only that it was to be in existence as one of the three main branches of our government. Congress was left to pick a number. They chose six in the Judiciary Act of 1789. By 1801, there were five, then seven in 1807, nine in 1837, and 10 in 1863. Then, apparently, there was a great fear that President Andrew Johnson, who was about to be impeached, would get to name a justice or two. So Congress passed the Judicial Circuits Act of 1866, reducing the ten to seven. (Nobody had to leave, they just weren’t replaced when they retired.) By 1869, the number was officially set at nine and hasn’t changed since. Not that Franklin Roosevelt didn’t try. He infamously got a bit peeved at the Court in the 1930s when the Supremes kept striking down his New Deal legislation by unanimous and nearly unanimous votes. So he suggested there should be six more justices ostensibly to help some of the aging (over 70) members with their caseloads. (Probably not an argument he would make in today’s politically correct world.) He failed miserably. The public hated the idea, the Court hated the idea, Congress wasn’t keen on it at all; shoot, maybe even Eleanor was against what looked to be it an undemocratic power grab. Now, somewhat predictably, other Democratic candidates have seconded Mayor Pete’s Court entreaty. Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Kirsten Gillibrand have all indicated they’d take a look at expanding the number of judges should they be elected. Joe Biden thinks the whole idea may come back to bite them. And he may be right. If, for example, Pete’s proposal were passed tomorrow, President Trump would immediately get to appoint one more justice. With a Republican Senate, he or she would probably be confirmed. And a conservative majority on the high court would argue strenuously for like-minded individuals to join them. Chances are good that’s not what the Dems have in mind. Even Ruth Bader Ginsberg, no fan of The Donald, has come down on the side of leaving well enough alone. Not to be cynical, but perhaps all Mayor Pete was doing was stirring the pot a bit during a lull in the action. Well, it worked. And if by chance his plan does gain some traction, I think I could still track down my friend Bob to help out.
