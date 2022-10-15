Mr. Yarbrough is a fine writer. I have high regard for his work and his personal character. However, concerning Mt. Bethel’s dispute perhaps his thumb was too heavy on the scale against Pastor Ray. To equate a minister’s obligation of allegiance to the bishop’s power to move him which is an administrative rule with a minister’s obligation to theology is a bit unfair. Marriage being between a man and woman is not a new concept, nor is the proposition that ministers be celibate if single and monogamous if married. The latter actually applies to all persons. To label these concepts as traditional or to label opposing views as progressive does little to understand the Mt. Bethel controversy.
Any organization must have structure. It is true of our government and so it is with the Methodist Church. The UMC has a Constitution and its General Convention meets every four years (COVID times excepted). The General Convention is the law-making body of the UMC not unlike congress. It is by majority vote. Historically, the majority of Methodists through their representatives has voted for the traditional plan as Mr. Yarbrough calls it. The last General convention was in 2019 where once again that plan was supported by majority vote. Both Jody Ray and Bishop Sue were required to follow that plan. It was Bishop Sue who disregarded the majority rule and acted like a 900-pound gorilla when she made up her own rules and directed the Book of Discipline’s traditional plan not be followed pending the next General convention. I know of no authority for her to do that. Pastor Ray and his congregation had a choice to follow the non-theological rule as to moving a minister or follow the theological rule in the traditional plan. Ray had a great deal more at risk than Bishop Sue in the matter. His career, his livelihood, his family’s security, his obligation to his congregation, and perhaps his soul were at risk. Whether one agrees with Pastor Ray or agrees with Bishop Sue, I believe it took unusual courage for Pastor Ray to stand by his beliefs. For that I admire him.
