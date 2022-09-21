Dear Editor:
MDJ columnist Nelson Price wrote - “If Trump is the Republican candidate for president, I will hold my nose and vote for him.” Previously, Price noted the next president must be a “man of the Lord’s own choosing” that “God wants to save the Union”. He compares America’s fate to Babylon “apart from a great social, political, cultural, and spiritual revival.” Price claimed, “We are polarized without bridges of understanding.”
Apparently Price believes Trump is God’s choice to build back these bridges.
Price dislikes the Democratic Party - it operates “more like an oligarchy than a republic” and “is destroying our Republic.” His “Exhibit A” is “FBI agents acting like Gestapo agents.” Exhibit B is George Soros’ nationwide election of lawmen who “favor the accused and charge the victims.” Huh? The two political parties are large corporations vying for tax dollars and influence – not sovereign “republics.”
America’s governance depends upon a large bureaucracy to protect it from foreign and domestic aggressors, lawmaking, implement legislated projects and programs, collect revenues, and enforce laws. This last item requires law enforcement agencies and a judiciary insulated from political influence, which makes them a target for elected officials with authoritarian or criminal tendencies who would push America toward Fascism.
While president, Trump tried to destroy the DOJ and control the federal courts for personal and political benefit. This explains why wealthy Republicans support another Trump presidency, but it does not explain why Evangelicals like Price support such a salacious individual. Price explained the paradox – “Historically He (God) has on occasion used as His principal agent a person not of faith in Him, but one who endorses principles that are of Him.”
The principle embraced by Price and Trump is Christian Nationalism. Price claims “There are several socially accepted issues that are in conflict with Scripture.” Michael Flynn is the holy warrior leading this religious jihad against government - a religious/political movement seeking to integrate Christian Perfection into government institutions. Religious Nationalism brings to my mind the Talaban, Iran, ISIS, Russia; and how will it be integrated into our government institutions? There are hundreds of Christian sects with their own theology and ideas about Sanctification/Perfection. Will a Grand Ayatollah-like preside over a fatwa issuing body and how will the edicts be reconciled with laws passed by Congress? Hopefully Price will spell out specifics and provide an organizational chart for our new form of government.
Larry Willis
Marietta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.