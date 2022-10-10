Mr. Hines's recent article concerning the election of a new female prime minister in Italy seemed to place her election within present political and cultural contexts such as modern-day feminism and a return to "old-fashioned positions." He misses the boat by ignoring the clear and present danger of electing nationalist leaders in regions of the world in which nationalism has long been a truly dangerous concoction.
Nationalism, defined in part as a belief that all ethnic groups have a right to self-rule, can often be pushed to dangerous limits when the belief in one's superiority is held more important than the rights and existence of other nations. This is what separates it from what we can consider patriotism - a pride in one's country. Surely Ms. Meloni, the new Italian leader, can be considered an Italian patriot. But what's the danger in her accepting the tenets of Italian nationalism?
Nineteenth and early 20th century European history gives us no shortage of examples of how nationalism, a by-product of the Enlightenment, triggered conflict throughout the continent. A diminutive French general waging war from Spain to Russia. A century of expansion all over Asia and Africa to satisfy national rivalries yet railroading peoples with little regard for their well being. A war to end all wars started by a group advocating Serbian nationalism. And finally the rise of two of the worst dictators the world has ever seen - one of course from Italy - that triggered a second world war.
It's no coincidence that since the end of World War II, conflict in Europe has diminished largely due to a spirit of cooperation resulting in the birth of the European Union. While certainly that Union has valid critiques, it has served to launch Europe into a period of cooperation at first in the face of Soviet communism, and later into the challenges of the globalized economy. A result? A definitive drop in armed conflict over the last 80 years in Europe.
The seatbelts on unchecked nationalism in Europe are beginning to fray. Nationalist leaders in Hungary, Poland, and now Italy make Europe a much more dangerous and volatile place and the world will be worse for it. This is not an election to celebrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.