Roger’s columns have always been good for a heavy dose of LGBTQ bigotry. For a long time now, he has been using his weekly platform in this newspaper to rail against the progress toward equality our gay friends and family have made. His April 8 column was no exception.
I’m not sure what the “LGBTQ gospel, transgender indoctrination, or so-called ‘equity’ agenda” he cites means to him, but to me it just sounds like the same old recycled homophobia. Perhaps he feels this way because of how he was raised or perhaps his worldview has been sculpted from a lifetime of “Christian” indoctrination where thinking critically was strictly prohibited. No matter his source, the real good news is that young people everywhere are rightfully repulsed by hateful conservatism. And what’s more, true freedom-loving patriotic Americans are standing up to this brand of right-wing garbage.
If you’re going to spout nonsense or pretend that fiction is fact in a public forum, be prepared to be called out on it. And to all the angry old fist-shakers out there who think bullying the underdog is a winning plan, guess what? Progress, however slow, will continue and the American experiment will march forward toward liberty and justice for all — despite your protests from the wrong side of history.
