Columnist Kevin Foley’s article regarding NPR’s abortion poll/opinion and “settled law” last week is another example of wishful liberal thinking, collated with fake news. Polls are like statistics that can be manipulated to represent data and opinions that you want to control. A liberal news outlet’s poll taken in strictly Blue cities is clearly not representative of the truth and is plainly skewed. To say 56% of the American people oppose the recent SCOTUS decision reversing Roe vs. Wade is premeditated misinformation.
Of course Christians have held the sanctity of human life as sacred from conception; both in the Old Testament (Psalm 139:13, among others) and the New Testament (Luke 1:41), for example. For thousands of years, society has recognized a pregnancy as “alive” when a woman could feel the baby move inside of her. The moment of tangible evidence of life was known as the “quickening,” felt by the mother as early as the fourth month. In recent studies in embryology, a developing embryo contains unchanging genetic information for the life it contains. Consequently, a full-grown adult contains the same genetic blueprint as they did as a developing embryo. Knowing this, we can honestly reason that, genetically speaking, life begins at conception.
Finally, take the ruling of Roe vs. Wade and the Endangered Species Act. Both of these landmark laws were decided in 1973. While the ruling of RvW has allowed the abortion of over 6.3 million preborn human children, the ESA established that the abortion of preborn turtles is deserving of jail time and/or a hefty fine up to $100,000. Now you tell me, are we completely “bass-ackwards” or what! Modern medicine now provides women the pill option, which seems to be a reasonable compromise to many. So if a pregnant woman simply can’t take responsibility for her actions and carry the baby to birth for adoption, this option is now available to “control your bodies” as you so demand and make your “personal decision” within the first month. There is Zero need (normally) for abortions past a detectable heartbeat (5 to 6 weeks) any longer!
