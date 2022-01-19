Dear Editor:
Yes, absolutely the Jan. 6 siege on our Capitol was terrible. Notice the media continually says it is the worst thing that happened to our U.S. Capitol.
Kevin Foley’s article “Neo-fascism has reached America’s doorstep,” he states, “…Here in Cobb County, local Republican leaders were scheduled to celebrate Jan. 6 with a “candlelight vigil” for the “J6 prisoners,” demonstrating just how extreme and out of touch the Cobb GOP has become…” Sadly, Mr. Foley has forgotten Democrats are equally out of touch. All one needs to do is search history, here are examples:
1954 Puerto Rican Nationals shot up the House chamber. They injured five members of Congress. Democrat Jimmy Carter commuted their sentence.
1983 the America Communist bombed the Senate, they were targeting Republicans. They blew up the Senate Wing on the second floor: Democrat President Bill Clinton commuted their sentence.
The Weather Underground Organization (WUO), a subset of Students for Democratic Society (SDS), issued a “Declaration of State of War” against the USA. They conducted bombing attacks against government buildings, Pentagon and others, and banks. In 1979 those Democrats bombed the United States Department of Sate building, and conducted many more bombings.
Democrats Biden and Harris asked Americans for financial donations for bailing out jailed rioters. Those rioters were in jail for setting businesses on fire, and causing thirty deaths.
Some Democrat DAs are now not willing to prosecute criminals, such as the Manhattan DA. When pressed he asked in a snarky manner “define criminal?” Criminal justice should be justice for the victims not the criminals.
Notice what is occurring in many Democrat-run states and cities. Think, San Francisco; stores are closing for good, some closing then moving to other cities, e.g. Walgreens. The reason, (recall defund the police movement) police cannot protect them from snatch and grab, destruction of their property, accosting their workers and customers, thus losing tremendous amounts of money. San Francisco is becoming known as the car break-in capital.
Democrat-run state and city leaders are more favoring criminals than victims and citizens, a good example is California Prop 47 in 2020. On the other hand it seems when crime comes to Democrat politicians' doors, only then they take appropriate corrective action.
Mr. Foley, because of your Democrat actions, or inactions, your better-than-thou Democrats are not squeaky clean. They are also complicit.
Ric Donato
Marietta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.