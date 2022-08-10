Columnist Kevin Foley and his "Time to tax politically active churches" is once again filled with his and the liberal lefts hypocrisy. I agree with his promise but of course Foley only sees it as a problem when the church advocates for conservative ideals. Black churches have hosted candidates in their pulpits for years, but that is OK since they vote Democrat.
Like all liberal Democrats, he reads the constitution the way he wants it to read. The First Amendment is a restriction on the government, not on churches. The framers of the constitution did not want a government run church. Liberals read it today that the government can control churches as they want to control everything else. They believe only the liberal elitists know what's best for us.
Another hypocrisy is the belief that liberals would support the Black Lives Matter riots without retribution but the Jan. 6 riot rose to the level of "insurrection." Well, they broke the law and should pay the price for it, but why aren't we putting as much effort into punishing the BLM rioters who took more lives and created much more damage and destruction? They served their purpose and were supported by the liberal Democrats, so they got a pass. Burning and killing and looting is OK if you're voting Democrat, but don't dare wear a buffalo hat and trespass, you're an insurrectionist.
Foley and the liberal left's hypocrisy is so blatant as to be unbelievable, but they continue to get away with it because they have "the right agenda." Sometimes I think the MDJ prints it just to see if anyone is reading the paper.
