After reading Bob Barr’s column in the MDJ, I was totally flummoxed by the authors "personal" and flagrant interpretation of Dr. Fauci’s academic acumen and medical credentials. In my opinion, to address Dr. Fauci as s "monster," a person that cannot be trusted, a person that causes panic to ensure his longevity as a Washington fixture, a parasite, his COVID shenanigans, a “puppygate” perpetrator, his skullduggery and a number of other choice adolescent and just plain mean and vicious verbiage is at best not very appropriate for a past U S Congressman, nor anyone else for that matter.
To begin with, just to mention in passing, the “Good Doctor” (as Mr. Barr calls him) graduated from a prestigious Ivy League medical school, (Cornell) and was number one in his class. Mr. Barr also failed to mention that he was awarded “The Presidential Medal of Freedom”, the highest award in the United States in 2008, by President George W. Bush for his work on an AIDS relief program. Because of this work, it has been said that over the years, 19 million lives have been saved. Later, Dr. Fauci became the Director of the NIAID ( National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) and still holds that extremely prestigious position.
Yes, we made some mistakes fighting the virus, real or imagined, such as the then president, being informed of the dire virus situation in Wuhan, China, in early January, 2020 with no exerted governmental action until late March of the same year. With the virus running rampant, political rallies, at times involving thousands of people standing side by side with and without masks, were staged throughout our country by the then president, himself with no mask. It was during this time, that the ‘good doctor’ pleaded with our citizenry, over and over again, to wear facial coverings and stand six feet apart.
Dr. Fauci tried his best to continuously inform the country relative to the severity of the virus. He did this as the leading medical member on the Trump White House‘s coronavirus taskforce. I guess that arrangement personifies that very old adage that Mr. Barr might think about: ‘You can lead a horse to water…” Another old but wise adage is that those who live in glass houses ...
