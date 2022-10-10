Maybe not on the football field, but on the field of life they are true winners.
In Week 3 of this football season (9/17), Louisiana Tech played Clemson. The prior week Clemson had played Furman and it came to the attention of the Louisiana Tech team that Clemson player Bryan Bresee had left immediately following that game to go home to Maryland to be with his family because his 15-year old sister, Ella, was gravely ill. Ella was supposed to have served as the Honorary Team Captain at the Furman game with a special ceremony to celebrate her. She could not attend. Two days before the Louisiana Tech-Clemson game Ella lost her year-long battle with cancer.
Bryan’s extended Clemson family grieved with him at the unbearable loss. Unbeknownst to them, the extended family of football at Louisiana Tech also grieved with Bryan, having followed the story of Ella on social media.
Louisiana Tech Coach Sonny Cumbie suggested that if a team member felt like it, he could write a note to Bryan Bresee and the coach would deliver the notes the following Saturday. No pressure, no punishment, no reward. He simply left it up to the team to decide for themselves. Every player, to a man, penned a handwritten note to Bryan and his family offering their condolences and sympathy. Some had their own personal stories of having lost a younger sibling that they shared with Bryan. Tech’s coach Sonny Cumbie said, “The greatest thing we can do is just say that, ‘We’re here for you. We love you. We’re sending prayers your way. And, we wanted to wrap our arms around you, whether it be physically or whether it be through a note.’”
As another class act of not trying to influence or impact the playing of the game, Coach Cumbie waited until the end of the game before presenting Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney with the shoebox of letters from his players. Swinney said he had never met Coach Cumbie but told him after the game that (the box of letters) is why he's going to be successful. I’d like to think he already is a success.
The outpouring of love for a complete stranger not only warms the heart but also reaffirms the inherent goodness in people and gives us a reason not to give up on our country.
