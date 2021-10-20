In 2020, Cognia extended Cobb County School District’s accreditation to the year 2024 based upon their review and the district’s continued transparency and outstanding performance in education.
In early 2021, suddenly Cognia decided a “special review” was necessary of the district’s accreditation standing, due apparently to the complaints of approximately 50 residents of the district and three partisan school board members.
Since this time, Cognia has refused to provide, with any transparency, either the communication between their employees and these three board members or the supposed complaints from the community.
Whereas Cognia is a publicly hired agency that must comply with the FOIA requests of the press and the public at large and thus far has refused to do so; and
Whereas Cognia has refused to perform with any transparency whatsoever in this process; and
Whereas Cognia has seemingly bent to the will of a partisan political dispute within the board of which it should have no hand in;
Therefore, we demand that Cognia remove itself from this petty political argument within the school board; We demand that Cognia immediately comply with FOIA requests and open its communication in full with full transparency; We demand that Cognia reinstates the Cobb School District's accreditation in full until 2024 as it approved one year ago; and We demand that Cognia refund to the district any and all taxpayer funds expended to perform this political charade for partisan reasons.
Should Cognia refuse this, we will inform all of Cognia’s clients of the company’s insertion of itself into a petty partisan argument amongst school board members. We will inform all of the families in the school districts that use Cognia as a school accreditation provider that this company is willing to threaten their children’s diplomas, scholarships, college aspirations, and property values due to its desire to politically insert itself into a school district.
