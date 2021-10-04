As a student, the environmental mantra “Think Globally, Act Locally” always meant to me individual actions like recycling, planting trees, and picking up litter. Older, perhaps wiser, I have come to realize how important “act locally,” must include activism in local government. Climate change and its ensuing disasters demand it.
Local government regulations, planning and zoning, and city ordinances produce an unsustainable way of life, based on car dependency, inefficient housing and infrastructure, and a lack of public transit. Suburban sprawl, often seen as an outgrowth from lack of planning, is actually created and organized by these local regulations, not in spite of them. Zoning rules, with their sordid history of enforcing racial and economic segregation, lead to low density housing and NIMBYism, pushing new housing farther and farther away, increasing pollution, commute times, and traffic. Spreading out makes transit ill-suited and ineffective. It also leads to wasteful spending on infrastructure. Imagine the cost of roads, sewer, electrical, land, etc. to build 100 low density single family homes versus putting those same people into one building complex. Minimum lot sizes, minimum square footage house rules, parking space requirements, weak or non-existent tree ordinances, and poor land use decisions are but some examples of local government policies driving climate change.
If we are serious about addressing climate change, we must rethink our car-dependent lifestyle, “build up, not out,” and redesign our communities that allow opportunities for walking, biking, and transit. Let’s scrap 20th Century zoning and planning regulations that harm our health and environment (plus, also importantly, kill affordable housing.) “Act Locally” by electing officials who understand these issues, by attending planning and zoning meetings and by forcing city councils and our Cobb commissioners to confront climate change head on.
