When President Biden heard about former President Trump having classified documents in his Mar-A-Lago residence, he asked, How could anyone be that irresponsible. But then classified documents were found at the Penn Biden Center and President Biden’s house. Not once, but we’re up to four different locations.
People are saying that there is a difference between Trump’s situation and Biden’s. And they would be right.
The FBI conducted an unannounced raid on Trump’s house. The FBI didn’t intervene in Biden’s case until after the third set of documents were found. Then they did a warrantless, consensual search of the Delaware house. Trump’s attorneys were not allowed admittance while the FBI’s search was underway; in Biden’s case, it was his attorneys who conducted the prior searches and kept coming across newly-discovered classified documents.
The FBI took away Trump’s passport. Was Biden’s taken away?
Trump’s documents were securely locked in a room. When the FBI initially reviewed the situation, their sole advice was to add a padlock to the locked room. None of Biden’s documents were located in a locked facility. The ones found in a cardboard box next to his Corvette in the garage were not contemplated by the Presidential Records Act as being a secured location.
Trump’s documents were generated during the course of his presidency where he had the authority to de-classify documents. Biden’s documents were obtained while he was Vice President and Senator. Those are a mystery as to how they were even obtained since classified documents are viewed by Senators in a secured location skiff where nothing can be removed from the room. And yet they were.
And recently, former VP Pence ordered a search of his records, and classified documents were found. Hillary Clinton made a mockery of all the classified material that she mishandled.
Do we doubt that many, if not most, politicians have classified documents squirreled away, knowingly or unknowingly? If the law is so untenable, change it. If not, prosecute those that break it. But stop the double standard in how the violators are treated.
The university I attended had a fulltime employee whose sole job was to stay abreast of all NCAA rules and to ensure we were in full compliance. Due to national security issues, shouldn’t we expect our leaders to exercise an even greater degree of due diligence?
