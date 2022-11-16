Those pushing for yet another layer of government in Cobb County have once again pulled a bait-and-switch on us.
This time, as a welcome change to the legalized theft cartels that were sponsored by lipstick conservatives earlier this year, this one was organized by a special interest group on the left-leaning side of Cobb County politics.
Read this ballot measure and tell me what they're pretending to sell, and what they're really selling in between the lines.
"Shall the act incorporating the City of Mableton in Cobb County imposing term limits, prohibiting conflicts of interest, and creating community improvement districts be approved."
It sounds like they added three popular promises with the word 'approve' cleverly added to the very end so that the casual voter will casually click yes and ignore the real goal... which is always the same.
Creating even more government. It's not even really a government since the city-lite model is unconstitutional.
What's sadly all too real for Cobb County residents are the special interests that take away our personal savings by lying to us.
This is bait-and-switch at its very worst. The folks in Mableton were just fooled into giving a bunch of strangers a forever check that the constitution in the State of Georgia now makes virtually impossible to cancel.
We need ballot measures that state exactly what it is. Not those that are filled with flowery language and empty promises.
