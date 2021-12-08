Despite a national labor shortage, supply chain disruption and rising inflation, President Biden continues to impose unconstitutional and reckless healthcare policies that will further cripple our economy.
My job is straightforward: Defend and protect the Constitution of the United States and the interests of the people of Georgia. For this reason, we have filed three separate lawsuits to stop President Biden’s unlawful vaccinate mandates before our state and our citizens suffer irreparable harm.
The Constitution provides longstanding safeguards against federal overreach, specifying certain rights for states and individuals. President Biden – purportedly in the name of public health – has imposed three blanket vaccine mandates that trample these rights.
Let me be clear – our lawsuits are not about opposing the vaccine. I am pro-vaccine, and I am vaccinated myself. I encourage my fellow Georgians to talk with their doctors about the vaccine to make the best choice for themselves and their families.
These lawsuits are about the rule of law and whether the president has the authority to mandate healthcare decisions for our federal contractors, businesses with 100 or more employees, and healthcare workers. The answer is simple – he does not. This unconstitutional power grab is merely the latest example of a disturbing pattern emerging in this administration.
On Oct. 29, we filed our first lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia to challenge the vaccine mandate for federal contractors. This far-reaching mandate applies to many Georgia employers, both public and private, that receive certain federal funding, including our state universities and the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
Under this mandate, the Biden administration is forcing federal contractors to make a choice – terminate those who refuse to get vaccinated or risk losing billions in federal dollars. This will lead to the loss of skilled workers at a time of a severe workforce shortage. We have asked for a preliminary injunction to temporarily stop the Biden administration from imposing its mandate, and a hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.
On Nov. 5, we filed our second lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to challenge the vaccine mandate imposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for employers with 100 or more workers. The Biden administration took two months to publish this “emergency rule,” and it is not effective until January. Their own prolonged timeline shows this is not a true emergency.
This mandate goes far beyond the traditional role of OSHA’s authority over workplace safety, and we have asked the court to stay the mandate. On Nov. 12, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit reaffirmed its decision to halt the employer mandate as part of a nationwide stay, and OSHA has temporarily suspended its enforcement of the mandate. A final decision will come from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, where lawsuits from all states challenging the OSHA mandate have been consolidated into one case.
On Nov. 15, we filed our third lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana asking for a preliminary injunction against the vaccine mandate for employees working at healthcare facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs. Georgia providers, particularly those located in rural areas, cannot afford the loss of workers or reduction of services that would result from this mandate.
President Biden imposed these mandates as a shortsighted attempt to force us to comply with a “one-size-fits-most-approach.” The U.S. Constitution gives the power to make public health decisions, such as whether to require vaccines, to the states, not the federal government. Nowhere in our founding documents is the federal government granted the authority to impose this type of widespread public health policy, and any attempt to do so violates our state’s sovereignty. The rule of law matters, and we will continue to protect the rights of our state and our citizens from such reckless actions.
