Without the advanced child tax credit monthly payments, my family would have been homeless. No matter how hard we try, we’ve encountered misfortune that keeps financial stability just out of reach. In 2018, we lost almost everything in a fire from which we still haven’t recovered. This year, my fiancé was in a car accident and out of work for months. I scrambled to find the first job I could at a fast-food restaurant to pay our bills. While looking for affordable housing, we became victims of housing fraud. Without housing or anything to our name, my family would have ended up homeless. Thankfully, we began receiving the monthly CTC payments just in time.
I used the monthly payments to afford rent, gas, food, and clothes for my children. This money is going toward meeting our basic needs. I prefer getting the CTC monthly, as opposed to once a year at tax time, because my family has immediate needs that can’t wait.
Recently, Democrats in Congress came to an agreement to extend the expanded CTC into 2022 as part of Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. No Republicans voted for the expansion and it’s unlikely they’ll vote to extend it. Although I identify as a conservative, I disagree with the members of my party in Congress who oppose this plan. The CTC is a lifesaver for my family and many others. I urge my fellow conservatives to stand by our family values and support the expanded CTC because American families are hurting and the CTC is helping us to recover.
