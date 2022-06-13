I recently read MDJ columnist Bob Barr’s piece in the June 2 edition of the MDJ entitled "Your ‘Last Best Hope’ to defeat evil is you and your firearm."
In his column, Mr. Barr brings up whether the Second Amendment of our Constitution “allows” an individual to possess a particular firearm or caliber of ammunition. He gives the example of the need for the enforcement of the Second Amendment relative to the battle of Lexington and Concord in 1775. It is when the British redcoats were after the colonialists’ arms stored in Concord.
I believe the analogy of the British redcoats and the American Colonialists’ is inappropriate. The contemporaneous discussion relative to the use of firearms should not be between a nation and a nation to be, but about not having those individuals who are in possession of firearms, who have murdered innocent people, and most times, unarmed people. Some sort of improved restraining checks and balances at the time of purchase is clearly a critical need. Should an ordinary citizen have the right to own a semi-automatic weapon. For what purpose?
Mr. Barr then switches his narrative relative to the question of does the government or the individual bare the responsibility for an individual to protect their rights and their life. His answer is that “the government, and specifically, the police, bear no legal responsibility to protect individuals against violent acts.” If that is the case, maybe law enforcement officers, the police, never should have been called to quell the unbalanced gun-toting individuals at Uvalde, Buffalo, Columbine, Parkland, Tulsa, Charleston, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Sandy Hook. And there are so many more calamitous situations. According to the CDC, in 2020, there were 19,384 murders involving guns.
The Second Amendment need not be abridged, but the members of Congress, particularly those in the Senate, must absolutely think of country and not party. Why? Because it’s the right thing to do for America, Americans, us.
I am sure that our colonial patriots would never have stood for what is happening in our country today. Gun control must be altered! And to do this, the Second Amendment need not be abridged as such. Congress, move your backsides for the good of our country! Enough is enough is enough!
