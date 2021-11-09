I think that everyone needs to be aware of the International Affairs Budget, which reduces poverty by promoting global health initiatives, boosts U.S. job creation, and advances national security interests. Global poverty is a prevalent issue right now as 736 million people live in extreme poverty; this needs to be addressed. In addition to this, 2.5 billion people lack access to improved sanitation and 1 billion people live without electricity. The International Affairs Budget will contribute to alleviating these issues, which is why more awareness needs to be brought to it.
In fact, according to a 2020 Chicago Council Poll 68% of Americans think it is best for the future of the nation if the United States takes an active part in world affairs. I think if more people understood the benefits of the International Affairs Budget, they would be willing to support it, which is why I am going to discuss some of the benefits in this letter.
The International Affairs Budget is the part of the U.S. budget dedicated to supporting American diplomacy and development initiatives, which includes funding for the State Department, United States Agency for International Development, and the Peace Corps. With just a fraction of the cost of maintaining U.S. military presence, we can support democracy and free markets, fight violence extremism, convert poverty and health crises, and promote positive relationships with America's allies.
We need to support the International Affairs Budget in order to represent the best of American Values to the world. It is great to be helping other countries, but people need to realize that through helping other countries, we are also helping our own.
