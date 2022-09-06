Well, it is official. President Biden wants to set the price of a vote at $10,000 - the amount he is willing to have us pay for him to hopefully secure the votes of millions with outstanding federal student loans. We are not talking about existing federal programs that can reduce student loan repayment for those who enter certain defined professions for a prescribed number of years.
Biden insults those who, up to the present day, worked their way through college - or who first served in the military to earn GI Bill benefits for college - or who started in a junior college - or who strived to attain grades in high school that qualified them for the Hope Scholarship in Georgia and/or other available national scholarships - or, most importantly, who have paid off their federal student loans. To add insult to injury I read that those with private loans would not be eligible at all while those with federal loans for graduate school would be eligible.
In Biden’s scheme the consequences of the “Forgiveness” credit would ultimately be passed on through taxes to the millions who did not attend college and those who did but paid. The “Forgiveness” credit would allow a single person making up to $125,000 to participate, a salary well above that of millions of working Americans. How do we justify asking non-college educated Americans making $50,000 to take on the added tax burden for a person who benefited from attaining a degree and is now making $125,000? The answer is we can’t.
Joseph Kennedy once joked about vote buying in West Virginia the year his son John Kennedy was elected President saying he didn’t buy a single vote he didn’t need. If he did buy votes you can be sure they didn’t cost $10,000 each and it would have been with his own money.
