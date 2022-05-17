It’s interesting to watch the best efforts of the Development Authority of Cobb County get squandered as the applicants change directions. Of course that remark is tongue-in-cheek.
No doubt the imagery was not good for the bank folks. The whole point of paying for naming rights on the stadium is to build a positive image. Why waste that with a questionable tax abatement scheme?
My guess is that someone in the corporate bureaucracy made a deal for the tax break and the grown-ups on the top floor immediately saw the error. Synovus Bank headquarters a few blocks away got all the tax breaks but managed to keep their name out of the papers when doing so. A deal involving Truist and the Braves couldn’t do that.
I’m glad they dropped out. I was not looking forward to all the work involved in preparation for opposing the bond validation in court. It’s tedious and time-consuming and I have too much going on right now.
Besides all the usual objections to these deals as unnecessary corporate welfare, I am convinced that almost everything done by the Development Authority of Cobb County is in conflict with applicable state law. My interest in the DACC began years ago when I noticed that their public statements were often untrue. I’m not an attorney, but I can read and comprehend the law. The list of issues for the DACC is too long for this space. Media reports in recent years have made clear that the many issues involving development authorities are not unique to the DACC.
You may wonder why I persist at this without success. After several appearances in court in opposition to tax abatement deals, I can say that I have found numerous ways to be disqualified but no court has ever ruled against me on the facts or the law. The issues are real and I believe I will eventually get results based on the merits of my arguments.
If the many development authorities in Georgia are not happy with the law currently in effect, they should make their case with the General Assembly to amend the law as they wish. Until then, all I seek is compliance with current law.
