There have been some great improvements made in nature by human scientists via genetic modification, but there have been some real boners, too. New grass strains on golf course greens and fairways (and lawns), for example, have been amazing. GMO foods have helped feed the planet, though they remain under suspicion in some quarters. Whoever came up with killer bees was an epic fail, as was breeding Canada geese not to migrate. What I want to call people's attention to particularly, though, is the dreaded Bradford Pear. It's a serious pest.
It is truly taking over large areas of forests and other uncultivated grounds. It crowds out native trees and plants that have actual benefits to nature; things that birds and animals have long thrived on, such as persimmons, blackberries and no doubt more. The haplessly hybridized pear tree doesn't produce pears, per se, but it does produce by the billions tiny, bitter, vestigial pears that birds (for lack of their erstwhile fare) eat and then drop the highly fecund seeds all over the land. There are thousands of invading Bradford pear trees at the otherwise wonderful Green Meadows nature preserve in West Cobb, for instance. Most get mown down each year, it's true, but they aren't dying, they're only becoming the underlayment. Scads are left to mature and propagate themselves. Amazingly, to add insult to their injury, the volunteer trees bear inch-long, rigid, needle-sharp spikes. I stepped on a dead branch with work boots and the spike went through the sole into my foot. No big deal, of course.
South Carolina has outlawed their sale. I wish Georgia and every state would.
They are no friend of man or beast. And they stink!
