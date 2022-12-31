If there’s one single thing that Georgia voters, candidates from both parties, and the media can all agree on, it’s that they all hate General Election runoffs. The Georgia General Assembly should make elimination of General Election runoffs a top priority -they could save tax money and Christmas at the same time.
Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a runoff for General Elections. The General Assembly has changed the methodology and the length of time allotted to bring voters back to the polls -sometimes nine weeks, sometimes four weeks, sometimes 50%, sometimes 45%. But no matter how they’ve been conducted, the one constant is that Georgia voters don’t like them -and neither do I.
I should know, I’ve been through more runoffs than I care to count as a candidate. I won all of them. So this isn’t about “outcomes”…it’s about what’s best for voters and, importantly, what’s best for taxpayers. And when it comes to general election runoffs, it is also about something else…saving the holidays.
In 2021, we were subjected to hundreds of millions in negative advertising through Thanksgiving, then Christmas, and even New Years. This year as families prepared to slice their turkey and watched the Lions play, we were again bombarded with terrible messages. The holidays are the time of year for us to give thanks to God and each other and look with hope to the new year. Because of our General Election runoffs, we are all forced to look at the worst of each other. It’s wrong and we need to end it and save Christmas.
I campaigned across Georgia during my recent re-election as Secretary of State, speaking but mostly answering questions from Georgia voters. Some wanted to know the details of the new Election Integrity Act, others had questions about everything from voter registration rules to tabulation procedures -I took hundreds of questions from thousands of voters. In all of questions, never, not once, did anyone ask for more runoffs.
This extra step in Georgia elections is an expensive one, too. Estimates are in the tens of millions of county taxpayer money is spent conducting a statewide runoff to get early voting locations set up, and then open Georgia’s nearly 3,000 voting precincts over our 159 Counties.
The Georgia Legislature could choose from any number of ways to eliminate General election runoffs, and I’m not advocating for any particular method as better or more preferable than another. I am advocating on behalf of Georgia voters who shouldn’t have to start their Holiday season ducking and covering from a barrage of negative campaign ads that are boring, repetitive, and annoying.
Nobody in Georgia wants to deal with politics during the holidays, and Georgia voters deserve a better system than one that requires them to schedule a trip back to the polls during a time of fellowship and celebration. The Georgia Legislature can keep our future Holidays bright. Let’s save taxpayer money, and Christmas, at the same time. Let’s end General Election runoffs.
