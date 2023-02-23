Dear Editor,
As February is Black History Month it is appropriate to quote Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who stated: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Yet, the Democrat black majority on the Cobb County Board of Commissioners (BoC) found it necessary to seemingly focus on color by hiring an expensive Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) officer, one with controversial/ combative past. (MDJ)
Recently the BOC had their county retreat offsite. Some of us citizens observed sessions. The expensive consultant Accenture, hired to do surveys and create the new comprehensive plan for the county, could not answer important questions. They could not identify which part of the county citizen survey responses originated. The survey respondents consisted of Cobb County employees, special interests, charities, and Cobb citizens all lumped together. As we know, some in South Cobb have different interests and needs than many in other parts of the county. It seems to some of us that the survey is flawed. Was it a cookie cutter template from other clients not specific to Cobb? Accenture is a proud member of the globalist WEF pushing the “Great Reset” One World Government. “You’ll own nothing and be happy.” This is quite concerning.
Chairwoman Cupid and fellow Democrat commissioners are pushing the DEI agenda along with the perceived need for mass transit (MARTA) and more affordable housing to combat homelessness. These alleged preconceived outcomes potentially drove the so-called survey results.
Numerous studies indicate that homelessness has root causes that need to be addressed first, namely mental health and drug dependencies and training so that people are employable and can get off the government dole.
Now the BoC is spending $98M of America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Some will go to outside agencies. What guarantee do we have that the money will stay in Cobb County? Why funding to only help MINORITY businesses? Previous ARPA funds went to increasing Cobb employee salaries.
Would it not be better to use funds to train unemployable people to end the cycle of poverty and to offer drug rehab and mental health assistance to end homelessness?
The BoC majority seems to be emphasizing the wrong goals and expenditures including other recent consultant presentations focused on “fixing“ alleged majority white neighborhoods. Why?
Jan Barton
Marietta
