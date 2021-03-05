Having held elected office for 16 years in both the City of Acworth and Cobb County; I am very familiar with boards and their dynamics, politics and working together. Most importantly, I have learned that the key elements of good governance are open communication, relationship building and the importance of willing collaboration among elected officials and citizens. I have always prided myself with being able to work together with everyone.
Open communication occurs when board members make themselves available to one another, staff and of course, constituents. Relationship building requires mutual trust, respect and mindfulness of words and actions. Finally, I believe collaboration of differing points of view is the very essence of our democracy.
Hearing of the City of West Cobb and comments by state elected officials, I was confused as to why they seemed to imply I was the reason for destroying the nature of West Cobb. It is easy to just “say no” to every proposal and very difficult to gather support and present a plan for proper and smart growth that balances landowner rights and citizen’s input. It is also ironic that in my 4 years there I can count on one hand how many times any of them came and spoke at any zoning meetings. Senator Tippens did both for and against particular zoning applications and his view was welcomed.
I am proud of what was accomplished in my district during my 4 years to partially include:
♦ Over 300 Acres of new Parks and greenspace.
♦ Majority of rezoning had average 25% greenspace as requirement.
♦ Sidewalks and tree buffers were almost always requirement.
♦ Sprouts Development, which was the most controversial of all my zonings, yet it seems the major♦ ity of West Cobb must support it as it has been their most successful store in Atlanta.
Zoning applications are required to come before the board when they require some type of variances everything from setbacks to more density. I and the majority of the board welcomed that as it gave us the opportunity to place stipulations on the application that we would not be able to do if built according the current zoning. One of my constituents called during a particular zoning application to voice his opposition. I remember he stated that when he moved here 8 years ago, he was told this or that about the area ever being developed. I told him that probably 8 years ago no one wanted his development either!
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners is made up of five independent thinkers. Heated discussion and healthy debate, more often than not, results in smart, well thought out development that moves Cobb forward. Building consensus on issues and initiatives requires a majority vote of the Board and not just one commissioner that represents a certain district. Naysayers cannot ignore the fact that all zonings and many significant initiatives and actions to move Cobb forward have been passed by a majority of the present and past Boards of Commissioners.
It will be interesting to see how this cityhood will progress as it will no matter how you propose it will require a tax base that must include commercial development to support it as residential taxes alone have never covered the costs of services required in any city or county without raising taxes.
We should always share the same goal — to keep Cobb great. While I may not have always agreed with you, I was always willing to listen to all sides. That has always been my approach and philosophy.
I made myself a promise when I was first elected to always make my decisions based upon what is best and never upon whether I will get reelected or not and apparently it worked. I strived hard to be the best-elected official I could be by weighing all sides and the facts before I made a decision. I always tried to do what was best for the County. That is what you should always expect of your elected officials!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.