Like many of you, I’ve been following the news about Atlanta Medical Center, and I was sad to learn that financial and other circumstances had forced the hospital to close. When a hospital serving some of the most vulnerable folks in our area is losing so much money it can’t afford to keep the doors open, that’s a wake-up call for all of us that something’s broken.
AMC has been around for 120 years (almost as long as I’ve been around) and has played an important role in caring for the people of Atlanta. I’m sure this was a very tough decision that wasn’t made lightly, and I appreciate Wellstar’s valiant effort to continue to operate AMC despite losing more than $100 million last year.
AMC’s closure isn’t a Wellstar problem – it’s a symptom of a much bigger problem we have in metro Atlanta, in Georgia and in this whole country: our whole healthcare system is flawed (to put it delicately). It’s a problem that is bigger than any single hospital or healthcare system, and it’s a problem that will take all of us, working together, to solve for the most vulnerable members of our community.
I’ve experienced Wellstar’s commitment to the patients and communities they serve firsthand. Their doctors have saved my life (twice!). I’ve seen how they invest in and support community health through programs like their markets that provide fresh food to families in need and their nursing program at Kennesaw State University. As a nonprofit, they are committed to caring for the patients who can’t afford to pay. Last year, Wellstar provided almost $1 billion worth of charity and other free care.
As a longtime community member and a former senior leader at a local publicly traded corporation, I’m deeply invested in our community and the health of my friends and neighbors. And a problem this big won’t be solved by pointing fingers or lamenting the loss of yet another community hospital in a nation that has seen more than 150 hospital closures since 2019, with hundreds more at risk.
The factors that contributed to the eventual closure of AMC are multi-faceted and go beyond simple access to a hospital and emergency care. For real change, and to prevent these losses in the future, we need to solve the problem at the root. We need to address the cost of health insurance – for individuals and for small businesses. We need to help people access primary care options. We need to put programs and support services in place that help people get and pay for the prescription medicine they need to prevent acute health issues. We need to help people access steady jobs that offer good health insurance. We need to educate people on the importance of healthy food and other ways to stay healthy and out of the emergency room.
Bottom Line? We need to work together – all our local hospitals, our government and our community members – to address healthcare issues for our people and ensure they can get the best care possible, when they need it. In my 90 years I’ve learned that, with the proper effort by the right people, anything is possible – and we have the right people here in Georgia. Now it’s time to make it happen.
